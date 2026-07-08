Why giving back became the greatest achievement for this Dubai-based Indian expat

The most meaningful part of his journey is touching lives, strengthening communities
Dubai: One question from his then 10-year-old daughter changed the way Bobby Kapoor thought about success.
It was June 2014, during Ramadan, and Kapoor's family has decided to celebrate his daughter Khwaab's birthday differently. Instead of a party, they have prepared meals for workers who would be breaking their fast.
After the distribution, she has turned to her father and asked, “Isn't it someone's birthday every day?”
“That one question stayed with us,” Kapoor told Gulf News.
More than a decade later, that conversation has continued to shape not only his family's Ramadan traditions but also his understanding of what it means to build a life in the UAE.
For Kapoor, who moved to Dubai in 2008, the country has been more than a place to advance his career. It has become the place where he evolved from chef to entrepreneur, consultant and mentor, and where he discovered that his greatest achievement would not be measured by businesses alone.
Long before he arrived in the UAE, change has already become a familiar part of Kapoor's life. He grew up across four states in India before working in three others, experiences that have taught him to adapt quickly to new people and places.
In 2002, he and his wife, Garima, both hospitality professionals, moved to the UK to continue their careers. Their children have been born there, and life seemed settled. Then came the global financial crisis in 2008.
By then, Kapoor has already begun looking beyond restaurant kitchens. Curious about the science and business of food, he has moved into the ingredients industry, working on product development and commercial applications instead of restaurant operations alone. That decision has eventually brought him to the Middle East.
He joined a food ingredients company as corporate chef and head of sales for the region before his family relocated to Dubai in 2009.
“What began as a professional move became much more personal. The UAE gave me the space to grow from chef to entrepreneur, consultant, innovator, and mentor,” recalled Kapoor.
Like many expatriates, Kapoor's first months in the UAE has involved more than learning a new job. There have been practical realities to navigate like paying rent upfront, arranging insurance, buying a family car, and budgeting for school fees.
“It was daunting in the beginning, and like many young families, we had to borrow and build slowly,” described Kapoor.
Professionally, his employer has encouraged him to move beyond the kitchen. Although he has been hired for his culinary expertise, he was also given a sales role that required extensive travel across the Middle East.
The experience has introduced him to restaurant owners, entrepreneurs, and manufacturers, offering a close look at how food businesses operate behind the scenes.
Kapoor has noted that working across the region helped him understand that food is about much more than cooking.
“The biggest lesson the UAE taught me is that opportunity exists, but it has to be respected. You cannot take the market for granted. You have to be disciplined, transparent, commercially aware, and open to learning every day,” shared Kapoor.
Moreover, he has credited the country's infrastructure, logistics, and business environment with creating the conditions that allow entrepreneurs to grow.
Despite his professional milestones, Kapoor has highlighted that the work that leaves the deepest impression is giving back. That journey began with his daughter's birthday.
What started as a small initiative has gradually grown into a larger community effort involving volunteers, families, schools, businesses, and charitable organisations. Each Ramadan, meals are prepared and distributed to workers in areas including Dubai Investment Park 2, Al Quoz, and Sonapur.
This year, despite logistical challenges linked to the geopolitical situation, Kapoor and his team have adjusted delivery schedules, redesigned distribution systems, and introduced new vehicles to improve operations.
They have begun by preparing around 2,000 meals each day before increasing capacity to approximately 4,500 meals daily. For Kapoor, however, the numbers tell only part of the story.
“We have been fortunate to meet some of the most generous people through this work,” exclaimed Kapoor.
Over time, Kapoor's community work has expanded beyond food distribution. Working alongside volunteer groups, schools, and organisations, he has been involved in programmes that recognised the skills of blue-collar workers with an interest in cooking.
Using professional kitchens as training spaces, workers have participated in culinary competitions and practical learning sessions designed to build confidence while celebrating existing skills.
“I have always believed that chefs should leave behind more than recipes. Every kitchen is a classroom. Over the years, mentoring young chefs, interns, and aspiring entrepreneurs has become one of the most meaningful parts of my work. Seeing people develop skills, confidence, and eventually mentor others themselves is perhaps the greatest return on investment,” explained Kapoor.
That philosophy has also shaped his approach to mentoring.
“If knowledge stays with you, it has little value. If it is shared, it has the power to transform careers and lives.”
Looking back on nearly two decades in the UAE, Kapoor believes the country's greatest strength lies not only in its infrastructure or business opportunities, but in the environment it creates for people willing to contribute.
“As an expat, one of the first lessons is that the UAE rewards ambition, but you have to understand how the system works,” said Kapoor.
Additionally, he has encouraged newcomers to respect the opportunities available, remain patient, and invest in relationships within the community.
For Kapoor, the UAE has become far more than a place of work. It is where he has raised a family, built lasting friendships, and discovered that professional success alone was never enough.
“Remember that success in Dubai is never only about what you create for yourself. It is also about the value you add to the place that gives you a home.”
It is a lesson that began with a child's simple question and one that continues to guide every chapter of his journey.