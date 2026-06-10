‘I arrived with one suitcase and never looked back’: British expat on 19 years in Dubai

“I packed up my life, gave away most of my belongings, arrived in Dubai with one suitcase and have never looked back,” Knight told Gulf News.

When Lisa Knight landed in Dubai nearly 19 years ago, she did not know that she has been stepping into a life that would redefine everything she thought she knew about work, resilience, and belonging.

Dubai: There was no grand farewell, no carefully laid-out life plan, and no certainty about what came next. Just one suitcase.

In that stillness, she has begun reassessing everything, her future, her direction, and where she wanted to build her life. Two opportunities emerged in Amsterdam and Dubai.

Back then, she has been simply looking for a way forward after a difficult period in London. A violent incident has left her unable to work for a week, forcing an unexpected pause in a fast-moving career.

And so she has boarded a flight into a future she could not yet picture but chose anyway.

Within weeks, interviews have been completed, an offer was made, and a decision was taken. “I simply thought, ‘Okay, I'm coming.’”

At the time, Knight has been working for the UK’s then-governing political party, a role that made her eventual departure even more unexpected to those around her. But something about the UAE has stood out.

“It was an incredible chapter professionally but I found myself struggling with the lack of work-life balance. That journey eventually led me in a completely different direction, hospitality, and ultimately to Cafe Isan,” shared Knight.

But beneath the momentum, something else has been building, a growing awareness that the pace she has mastered was no longer sustainable.

Dubai has delivered quickly. Knight’s first role was as a creative director at an investment company, followed by the launch of her own strategic communications agency serving high-profile clients across the Middle East and Asia.

When the cafe opened its doors on 2016, it did so without staff, without scale, and without certainty. The menu has been printed simply on an A4 sheet with just 15 dishes.

“After getting to know her, I asked what she thought about opening a restaurant together. Neither of us really knew what we were doing,” exclaimed Knight.

It has started through a chance connection in Dubai’s Thai community, where she met chef New, who was quietly cooking authentic Thai food from home.

But there was no turning back, only forward. In the first month alone, Knight has lost weight from exhaustion, running between every role the restaurant demanded.

“I was doing everything else, washing dishes, serving tables, handling marketing, finances and operations. There were moments when we struggled to pay rent, cover bills, and keep up with credit card repayments. There were definitely times when I wondered what I had done.”

Slowly, the restaurant has stopped being just a business. It has served as a meeting point, a shared space where familiarity and comfort mattered as much as food.

“The Thai community rallied around us. The JLT community rallied around us. Long-time UAE residents became regulars. The animal rescue community, which has always been close to our hearts, supported us too,” stated Knight.

Just as challenges have mounted, something unexpected happened, support. From Dubai’s Thai community to long-time residents, people have shown up, not occasionally, but consistently.

“It was expensive but he's healthy today and worth every dirham. When you've built real connections with your community, they support you through difficult times just as much as you support them,” described Knight.

One example has remained close to her heart. When a sick rescue cat named Tom needed care, the team went beyond fundraising, they have rented an apartment so he could be looked after properly.

For Knight, community support has always been a responsibility. She has consistently looked for ways to give back, particularly to animal rescue initiatives and grassroots community causes across Dubai.

“What I love most is that the country never stands still. Every year there are improvements, new ideas, and new ambitions. That constant evolution keeps you motivated and inspired.”

More than that, she believes the country rewards those willing to build, adapt, and stay open to change.

“The UAE has given me opportunities that simply wouldn't have existed elsewhere. I'm someone who loves creating things, building businesses, and bringing ideas to life. This is a country that actively supports that mindset,” explained Knight.

Nearly two decades later, Dubai is no longer a destination on a passport. It is home.

Looking back at the journey that has begun with one suitcase and a single decision made in uncertainty, she does not consider it as luck but as life unfolding one step at a time.

“My life is here. My business is here. My pets are here. Running away was never really an option,” said Knight.

Earlier this year, when regional tensions prompted concern among friends and family abroad, Knight has found herself on the receiving end of a familiar question of why stay? Her answer has been immediate.

Knight added, “My advice to fellow expats is stand steady and don't panic. Focus on facts rather than fear. I'm incredibly grateful for everything the UAE has given me.”

“The UAE has become home. It's a far kinder, more diverse, and more welcoming place than it is often given credit for. I've built a life here, lifelong friendships, successful businesses, and a community that means the world to me.”

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.