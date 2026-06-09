Why this Indian expat couple chose the UAE for their global expansion

Their move to the Emirates was less about expansion, more on reinvention, risk, ambition
Dubai: Before moving to the UAE, Aseem Grover and Fawzia Ahmed were building something quietly in Delhi, a cafe that started in the year 2000 with desserts and evolved into a full-fledged dining concept over two decades.
For them, it was not a story of sudden success, but of slow, steady growth in one city, one customer base, and one ecosystem. But after years of familiarity, they have noticed that something shifted.
It was not dissatisfaction, but a question that kept returning of “what’s next?” That question has eventually took them beyond India and into Dubai.
The decision to expand has not been driven by urgency or scale, but by timing. Delhi, they said, has given them everything, stability, identity, and a loyal audience. But it has also created a comfort zone.
“After two decades of building something we were deeply proud of, there came a natural restlessness,” Grover and Ahmed told Gulf News.
This has led to their decision to move and broaden their business, The Big Chill Cafe. Not to replace what they have built, but to test whether it could survive outside the place where it was born. In 2023, Dubai became that test.
When they have first looked at the UAE, it was not just the market that stood out, it was the people.
“People here are curious, well-travelled, and genuinely passionate about food experiences,” described the couple.
What has struck them most was not demand, it was diversity. They have found customers from various cultures, all with different expectations, habits, and references. For the founders, it has meant that nothing could be taken for granted.
“Dubai offered something rare, a global stage without asking you to compromise your identity. The city celebrates brands that have a genuine story.”
But the reality has arrived quickly. They have regarded the UAE’s food and beverage sector as one of the most competitive environments they have worked in, where global chains, regional names, and independent concepts “constantly raising the bar.”
“One of the biggest opportunities was the UAE’s diverse, multicultural population, which is highly receptive to new dining concepts and international cuisines. We also benefited from the country's strong tourism sector, robust infrastructure, and a business environment that encourages innovation and entrepreneurship,” explained Grover and Ahmed.
Building recognition has taken time. So did understanding the rhythm of the market, from sourcing and staffing to customer expectations that change with neighbourhoods and seasons. What has worked in Delhi could not simply be replicated.
The founders have noted that they had to unlearn certainty and rebuild processes with more precision and flexibility. The challenge has not only been operational but also psychological.
“You arrive with a plan, and somewhere along the way, the city quietly convinces you to dream larger than you thought was reasonable,” shared Grover and Ahmed.
But that same pressure has also forced clarity on what to keep, what to change, and what to let go.
For the couple, the idea of a restaurant has never been limited to business. They have considered food as a space where people meet without needing common language or background, something that becomes even more important in a city like Dubai.
“When the world feels heavy, people don't stop needing community. If anything, they need it more. During times of global uncertainties and regional challenges, we believe businesses have a responsibility to contribute positively to the communities they serve,” exclaimed Grover and Ahmed.
That belief has shaped how they approached hiring, training, and building teams in the UAE, where staff often come from different countries, cultures, and career paths.
“We also seek opportunities to collaborate with local suppliers and partners, helping strengthen the wider business ecosystem. The UAE has given us tremendous opportunities as entrepreneurs, and giving back to the community that has supported our growth is an important part of who we are.”
Over time, Dubai has stopped being just a location for expansion. It has become a place that changed how they think about ambition itself. Not in terms of size alone, but in terms of speed, resilience, and expectation.
“The UAE is a place where ambition is welcomed and with dedication, consistency, and a genuine passion for what you do, it is possible to build something truly meaningful and lasting,” said Grover and Ahmed.
And while their story began in Delhi, it is in the UAE where the move is ongoing, a process of learning in a market that never stands still.