What Musafir Cafe captures beautifully is the emotional confusion that defines your twenties. It is about that phase in life when you are trying to figure out who you are while expecting someone else to build a future with you. Chander convinces himself that being progressive means suppressing his own dreams of marriage and children because he does not want to burden Sudha with expectations. Sudha convinces herself that choosing love might come at the cost of everything she has worked for. Neither of them is lying. Neither of them is entirely honest either.