As someone now in his 40s playing a younger character, Kapoor found himself reflecting on how perspectives on love evolve with age.

"When I was young, I used to get very irritated when older people used to tell me their take on love," he says with a laugh. "Today, I'm older, I'm in my 40s now."

But one thing, he believes, never changes.

"Nobody truly has understood it completely till it happens to you, and you spend most of your life trying to understand what's the best way to approach it," he says. "Love will always do that to every generation."

One of the reasons Maddock Films projects often strike a chord is that they rarely judge their characters. Nobody is entirely right. Nobody is entirely wrong. Everyone exists somewhere in the messy middle.

Kapoor agrees.

"For me, acting has never been about judging a character," he says. "It has been about being able to portray a character where he is understood."

That doesn't mean characters can behave randomly.

"There should be a logic to the character," he explains. "If you can understand why a character is behaving why he's behaving."

It's a philosophy that extends to the set as well.

Judging by the trailer and songs, the cast appears to be having an absolute blast. Kapoor credits much of that atmosphere to director Homi Adajania.

"It's not that easy dealing with three established actors," he says.

Yet Adajania managed the dynamic effortlessly.