What to watch this week in UAE cinemas: Masters of the Universe to Cocktail 2

From horror to breezy fun, here's what you can watch this week
From psychological unease to industry satire and nostalgic fantasy, this week’s lineup of films offers three wildly different cinematic worlds. Obsession, directed by Curry Barker, twists the 'nice guy' trope into a disturbing psychological spiral after a wish gone wrong. Meanwhile, Mollywood Times blends dark comedy and drama as an aspiring filmmaker discovers the real horror lies within the industry itself. Rounding it off, Masters of the Universe embraces nostalgic spectacle, with Nicholas Galitzine stepping into the role of He-Man.
So, what's your pick this week?
Obsession is a twisted indie psychological horror that exposes the so-called "nice guy" trope for what it truly is: a façade. The film follows the chaos that unfolds after the protagonist, Bear, played by Michael Johnston, makes a wish on a mysterious "One Wish Willow" to be loved.
Directed by Curry Barker, the film erves as a chilling reminder of the saying, "Be careful what you wish for." Rather than relying on ghosts or unnecessary jump scares, Obsession creates a lingering sense of unease through its disturbing narrative and psychological tension. The horror comes not from what suddenly appears on screen, but from the creeping discomfort that stays with you from the theatre til your drive back home.
Mollywood Times is inspired by director Abhinav Sunder Nayak's and writer Rama Sunil's own experiences with the bittersweet realities of the film industry, making it an ideal watch for cinephiles. The film follows aspiring filmmaker Vineeth, played by Naslen, as he attempts to create the scariest horror movie in the Malayalam film industry. As the film progresses, viewers understand that navigating through the complex industry is the true horror.
This dark yet humorous comedy-drama is packed with unexpected twists and turns that leave viewers feeling shocked and betrayed. Mollywood Times is a well-thought-out comedy-drama that offers an entertaining and insightful look into the realities of filmmaking.
Masters of the Universe is a lighthearted, nostalgic watch and a perfect example of a film that does not take itself too seriously. This live-action adaptation of the classic 1980s animated series follows Prince Adam, played by Nicholas Galitzine, who is mistakenly sent to Earth from his alien home planet. To return home and protect his kingdom, he must recover his magical sword and embrace his destiny as He-Man.
The film introduces its fantasy elements effectively, making the world easy for audiences to follow and creating a simple, fun experience watching. While the humour is somewhat hit-or-miss, relying heavily on clichéd “awkward moments” and self-deprecating jokes reminiscent of older Marvel films, it suits the movie’s intentionally carefree tone.
Cocktail 2 is a messy, dramatic rom-com thatfollows Diya, played by Rashmika Mandanna, and Kunal, played by Shahid Kapoor, who are preparing to get married after dating for ten years. However, their relationship is suddenly shaken when Ally, an old friend played by Kriti Sanon, unexpectedly re-enters their lives and brings chaos with her.
For the past decade, Disney has built a reputation for releasing sequels, live-action remakes, and spin-offs of its most beloved films. As a result, many audiences have begun to question whether the studio has run out of original ideas, with some viewing these projects as little more than cash grabs. Given this pattern, the announcement of a fifth instalment in the Toy Story franchise left many wondering whether it was truly necessary and, more importantly, whether it would tarnish the legacy of the originals.
Contributed by Mahreen Salim, intern at Gulf News