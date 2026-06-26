What to watch this week in UAE cinemas: Masters of the Universe to Cocktail 2

For the past decade, Disney has built a reputation for releasing sequels, live-action remakes, and spin-offs of its most beloved films. As a result, many audiences have begun to question whether the studio has run out of original ideas, with some viewing these projects as little more than cash grabs. Given this pattern, the announcement of a fifth instalment in the Toy Story franchise left many wondering whether it was truly necessary and, more importantly, whether it would tarnish the legacy of the originals.