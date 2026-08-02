She has paused filming after a tendon injury doctors say is more common in athletes
Dubai: Rashmika Mandanna has been told to stop working for six weeks after a serious hip injury sustained while filming a dance sequence. Doctors have described the damage as the kind they would normally expect to see in a professional athlete rather than an actor.
She has confirmed the injury herself, briefly and without much fuss, and her upcoming films are now being rescheduled around her recovery.
The 30-year-old was shooting for her upcoming films Ranabaali and Mysaa, pushing through demanding action and dance schedules, which reportedly resulted in a complete tendon detachment in her hip.
The severity is what has surprised people. According to reports, doctors said tendon damage of this kind is usually seen in athletes who undergo rigorous physical training. A detached tendon is not a strain or a pulled muscle. It is a structural injury, and it does not resolve on its own.
She has been advised to stay away from work for six weeks, after which she will begin a structured rehabilitation programme to regain strength and mobility.
Rashmika confirmed the news in a short statement, and did not elaborate.
"It is true. But I am getting better," she told Deccan Chronicle.
The injury has drawn attention to how much she has been carrying. She has been balancing the shoots of four major films while also serving as the face of nearly 30 national and international brands. Both her film commitments and her brand work are now expected to pause.
The delay is likely to affect the schedules of her upcoming releases. Ranabaali and Mysaa are the two most immediately affected, though a six-week gap plus rehabilitation means the knock-on effects could run considerably longer than that on paper.
Shortly before news of the injury emerged, choreographer Brinda, who worked with Rashmika on a song for Mysaa, published a tribute to her on Instagram. In hindsight, parts of it are hard to read.
"So happy to be working on a song in Mysaa. @rashmika_mandanna, from rehearsals to the shoot, the amount of practice and preparation you put into the song is truly incredible. Your commitment is one of the biggest reasons for your success. Having been in the industry for so many years, I can honestly say I have rarely come across an actress with this level of hard work, discipline, and dedication," Brinda wrote.
She continued: "No matter what correction I give, you always take it with a smile and immediately put it into action. Even when you're in pain, your focus never shifts and you work even harder. I'm sure audiences will see the effort you've poured into this film."
That line about working through pain has since been picked up widely online, with fans reading it as a sign that the injury had been building for some time rather than happening in a single moment.
Rashmika made her acting debut in 2016 and has gone on to win four SIIMA Awards and a Filmfare Award South. She is among India's highest-paid actresses and appeared on the Forbes India 30 Under 30 list in 2024. Her breakthrough came with Geetha Govindam, and the pan-Indian success of Pushpa took her to a national audience.
She was most recently seen in Cocktail 2. She married actor Vijay Deverakonda in February this year.