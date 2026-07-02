Shahid Kapoor's romantic drama is set to hit another box office milestone this weekend
Dubai: Cocktail 2 has reached a telling point in its box office run, closing in on the end of its second week in cinemas. Directed by Homi Adajania and starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon, the romantic drama is riding out the usual weekday dip and fresh competition, with a strong overseas showing keeping its worldwide total ticking along.
The film now sits on Rs881.5 million net at the Indian box office, leaving it only Rs18.5 million shy of the Rs900 million milestone. Its familiar themes of love, marriage and loyalty appear to have connected quickly with audiences, and reaching this figure inside a fortnight points to the pulling power of its lead trio, who have kept drawing crowds back to cinemas.
While the India net total edges towards Rs900 million, the worldwide gross has already moved past Rs1.34 billion. Overseas circuits have contributed close to Rs290 million, a healthy sign of how the film has travelled.
As with most films in their second week, Cocktail 2 has felt the midweek drop. On its second Wednesday it added an estimated Rs14 million net in India, with footfall easing after the weekend surge. The domestic pace has quietened, but the stronger overseas performance is doing the work of keeping the worldwide figure on a steady climb.
The second week is often the real test of a film's staying power, and Cocktail 2 has largely held on. After a first week of Rs705 million net, the film posted calm, consistent numbers through its second weekend, with more than Rs40 million coming in across Saturday and Sunday.
With the second week wrapping up, attention turns to the days ahead and whether Cocktail 2 can nudge past Rs900 million net in India. Trade watchers expect a modest weekend lift that could carry it over the line without much trouble.
By Day 13, Cocktail 2 has taken a worldwide gross of Rs1,341 million, made up of Rs1,051 million gross in India and Rs290 million overseas, alongside Rs881.5 million net in India, across 93,966 shows.