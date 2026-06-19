Take the film's lingering ambiguity over what exactly happened during the Sicily trip. Did the boyfriend and his partner's bestie cross a line? Did he slip, however briefly, from the pedestal on which the film places him? Rather than sitting with that uncertainty and allowing Kunal to be human, the narrative rushes to preserve his saintly image. By the time he delivers his climactic speech, he feels less like a flesh-and-blood character and more like a public relations campaign for male virtue.