Is cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal dating actress Mrunal Thakur?

Video shows Jaiswal leaving a cafe while the Bollywood actress is seen inside
The rumour mill is buzzing once again, with Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal and Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur reportedly at the centre of dating speculation. The rumours gained traction after the two were allegedly spotted at the same Mumbai cafe, with a video of their visit later surfacing online.
The clip, reportedly filmed at Boojee Cafe in Bandra West, shows Jaiswal leaving the venue while Mrunal is seen inside. While the footage does not capture any romantic interaction between the two, their presence at the same location was enough to spark speculation on social media.
Fan pages soon began circulating the video with captions suggesting that the two could be dating, turning what appeared to be a routine cafe visit into a viral talking point. The speculation also caught the attention of fans from both the cricket and Bollywood worlds, particularly because Jaiswal and Mrunal had not previously been publicly linked.
However, several social media users have urged others not to draw conclusions based solely on the video. Being spotted at the same cafe does not necessarily mean the two are romantically involved. Some users speculated that they could have been there for a professional meeting, a commercial shoot or another work-related commitment.
Neither Mrunal nor Jaiswal has commented on the rumours or confirmed that they are in a relationship.
The speculation has also led to discussions about their age difference. Mrunal is 33, while Jaiswal is 24, putting the age gap at around nine years, rather than the 11 years claimed in some social media posts. The topic has sparked debate online about how the public perceives age differences in celebrity relationships.
Earlier in 2025, Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush were linked by heavy dating and marriage rumours. However, both the actors and close insiders firmly dismissed the speculation as false