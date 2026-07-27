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Cricketer Arshdeep Singh and actor Samreen Kaur confirm relationship

Fast bowler shares pictures of the couple publicly acknowledged their relationship

Last updated:
Jai Rai
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Cricketer Arshdeep Singh and actor Samreen Kaur confirm relationship
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Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh has confirmed his relationship with actor and model Samreen Kaur, putting an end to weeks of speculation about their rumoured romance.

The cricketer made the relationship public through a heartfelt post on social media, introducing Samreen to his followers.

On Sunday, Arshdeep shared two pictures with Samreen on social media, with the couple seen embracing in the photographs. He captioned the post simply, “My Person,” marking the first time he has publicly acknowledged their relationship.

Who is Samreen Kaur?

Born on September 7, 1999, in Jammu and Kashmir, Samreen Kaur is an actor, model and social media influencer. She completed her BCom (Honours) from Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce in Pune before pursuing a career in modelling and acting.

Her profile rose significantly after she represented Jammu and Kashmir at the Femina Miss India 2018 pageant, where she emerged as a finalist. She subsequently took on several modelling assignments before venturing into films and digital projects.

Samreen has featured in the ZEE5 web series Nail Polish and appeared in films such as 83 and Sardaar Ji 2.

She has also starred in several music videos with popular singers, including Jubin Nautiyal, Badshah and Guru Randhawa. Songs such as Baawla and Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha helped her gain wider recognition.

Beyond acting and modelling, Samreen is active on social media, where she frequently shares updates about her professional projects, travels and fashion.

Dating rumours

Speculation about Arshdeep and Samreen’s relationship gathered pace during IPL 2026. Rumours began circulating after a viral Snapchat post appeared to show the cricketer holding hands with a woman whom fans believed was Samreen.

Social media users further fuelled the speculation by comparing tattoos, accessories and outfits visible in the viral images with photographs shared by Samreen on her social media accounts.

The rumours intensified after Samreen was spotted at several Punjab Kings matches. She attended the team’s clash against Mumbai Indians at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium and was later seen supporting Punjab Kings during matches in Chandigarh.

Her repeated appearances at the team’s games, coupled with paparazzi sightings outside stadiums, further added to speculation that she and Arshdeep were dating.

Even before Arshdeep’s public confirmation, fans had been connecting the dots through the pair’s social media activity, public appearances and travel posts.

Related Topics:
bollywoodcricketlifestyle

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