Pearle Maaney’s protest comments spark online clash with filmmaker Sibi Malayil’s son
A social media dispute has erupted between South Indian influencer Pearle Maaney and Joe Malayil, son of acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Sibi Malayil, after a post by Pearle on the ongoing student protests in Delhi triggered criticism online.
The exchange began after Pearle shared her views on the CJP-led protests at Jantar Mantar, calling for peace, safety and non-violence. Her comments drew backlash from some social media users, who accused her of dismissing the concerns of protesting students.
Pearle Maaney, a television host and social media influencer with more than 5.5 million Instagram followers, shared a post urging people to maintain peace and avoid violence amid the ongoing student protests in Delhi.
The post drew mixed reactions, with some users criticising her comments and sparking a social media debate.
The post came days after clashes between police and protesters near Jantar Mantar. Pearle later restricted comments on the post, writing: “The comments section is a reflection of my Freedom of Speech.”
Following criticism, she responded through Instagram Stories, saying her remarks had “triggered” people and questioning those who criticised her views.
Joe Malayil, son of veteran filmmaker Sibi Malayil, criticised Pearle’s comments, describing her advice to students as “peak stupidity” and questioning the content of her statement.
Pearle later referred to one of her critics as a “failed filmmaker” who had written a lengthy response to her post.
Joe responded that the remark was directed at his father and accused Pearle of making a personal attack without checking facts.
“Hey momma bear, that ‘failed filmmaker’ is my father. Check properly before who you are dealing with,” Joe wrote on Instagram Stories.
Joe continued his criticism, questioning Pearle’s response to a detailed critique from him while having millions of followers on social media.
He also defended his father’s legacy, saying Sibi Malayil’s contribution to Malayalam cinema could not be dismissed.
Pearle later deleted the Instagram Stories and disabled comments on her original post.
In her deleted posts, Pearle defended her right to express her views and said she would continue using her freedom of speech.
She also addressed criticism involving her children and added that saffron was her favourite colour, saying she loved it “the most on our Indian flag”. The comment sparked further debate among social media users.
Sibi Malayil is regarded as one of Malayalam cinema’s leading filmmakers, known for critically acclaimed films such as Kireedam, Bharatham and His Highness Abdullah.
He has received several honours, including the National Film Award for Best Direction.
The social media row comes as protests continue in Delhi over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations.
The CJP-led protests at Jantar Mantar have demanded accountability over the NEET paper leak issue and called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced plans for stricter action against paper leaks, including fast-track courts and tougher penalties, while activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike after receiving written assurances from the government on examination reforms.