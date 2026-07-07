Prithvi Shaw's fiancee issues statement after viral cheating post

Akriti Agarwal says cryptic 'cheated' post was not about Prithvi Shaw
Just a day after sparking speculation with cryptic social media posts about being "cheated," Prithvi Shaw's fiancée Akriti Agarwal has issued a clarification, insisting that the Delhi Capitals cricketer was never the target of her remarks.
The couple announced their engagement on March 8, 2026, through an Instagram post and are expected to marry soon.
The engagement came just before IPL 2026, where Shaw joined Delhi Capitals but failed to feature in a single match throughout the season.
Akriti had set social media abuzz after sharing an Instagram Story saying she had been "cheated so many times." Although she never mentioned Shaw by name, many users assumed the message was directed at the India batter.
The speculation intensified after reports claimed she briefly unfollowed Shaw on Instagram before following him again, while also posting several messages about betrayal and cheating.
Neither Shaw nor Akriti commented on the rumours initially, leading to widespread reports suggesting the engagement may have been in trouble.
Akriti has now addressed the speculation with another Instagram Story, making it clear that her earlier post had nothing to do with Shaw.
"Just want to clear something up. I never mentioned my fiancé's name, nor did I say that our engagement was called off or that we had separated. It was unfortunate that many people assumed it was about him. We are happy together, still engaged, and doing absolutely fine.
"This has also made me realise how easy it is for a public figure's image and reputation to be affected by assumptions. A single post, without any names or context, can lead people to draw conclusions that aren't true.
"I never wanted to post this story for clarification. But when my partner's dignity became the subject of so many posts, I knew I couldn't remain silent. People in the public eye are constantly judged and questioned based on speculation rather than facts."
Her statement appears to put an end to the rumours, confirming that the couple remain engaged and that her earlier post was not aimed at Shaw.
Akriti Agarwal is a social media influencer with more than 3.1 million followers on Instagram, where she regularly shares fashion, lifestyle and dance content.
Shaw, meanwhile, has endured a difficult period both on and off the field. Apart from being overlooked throughout IPL 2026 despite signing for Delhi Capitals, the former India opener has also faced several controversies during his career.