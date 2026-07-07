Prithvi Shaw's fiancee issues statement after viral cheating post

"This has also made me realise how easy it is for a public figure's image and reputation to be affected by assumptions. A single post, without any names or context, can lead people to draw conclusions that aren't true.



"I never wanted to post this story for clarification. But when my partner's dignity became the subject of so many posts, I knew I couldn't remain silent. People in the public eye are constantly judged and questioned based on speculation rather than facts."



Her statement appears to put an end to the rumours, confirming that the couple remain engaged and that her earlier post was not aimed at Shaw.



Akriti Agarwal is a social media influencer with more than 3.1 million followers on Instagram, where she regularly shares fashion, lifestyle and dance content.



Shaw, meanwhile, has endured a difficult period both on and off the field. Apart from being overlooked throughout IPL 2026 despite signing for Delhi Capitals, the former India opener has also faced several controversies during his career.