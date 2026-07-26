Kamal Haasan's response was the most substantive and policy-focused of the group. Posting on X, he wrote: "Glad to see dialogue replacing confrontation. Dissent deserves dialogue. This is democracy in action. Pellet guns, electric shock batons and nail-studded lathis have no place in the land of Bapu. Equally, attacks on security personnel and public property must be examined fairly. Accountability cannot be selective." He went further, calling for a National Commission on Education and Examination Reform, saying the moment was "bigger than paper leaks," and adding: "The Government's willingness to engage is welcome. Now let us ensure that dialogue leads to lasting reform. The road ahead is long, but Indians must walk it together."