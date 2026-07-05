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Delhi woman found dead two months after wedding; family alleges murder

Family claims dowry harassment; police say all angles under probe

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
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Police said Akriti had married Arastu Sikka on April 24 after a long relationship.
Police said Akriti had married Arastu Sikka on April 24 after a long relationship.
Source: NDTV

Dubai: A 28-year-old newlywed woman’s mysterious death in South Delhi’s Lodhi Colony has triggered allegations of dowry harassment and murder from her family, even as police said they are examining all possible angles, NDTV reported.

The death of Akriti Sutar, a resident of Pushp Vihar, is the latest in a series of similar cases that have drawn public attention in recent months. It follows the deaths of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma in Bhopal and 22-year-old Deepika Nagar in Greater Noida, both of which had sparked nationwide outrage over alleged dowry-related harassment.

According to police, Akriti was found critically injured after an alleged fall from the third floor of NDMC Flats at Palika Kunj in Lodhi Colony on Saturday evening. The building is around 10 km from her marital home, and it is not yet clear why she was present at the location.

No visible bloodstains

Residents discovered her lying on the ground and alerted authorities. Police said there were no visible bloodstains at the spot, though the body bore multiple injuries and bruises. She was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where doctors declared her dead.

A senior officer of South Delhi Police said proceedings under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, had been initiated and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate informed for inquest proceedings. He added that all aspects of the incident were being verified and the inquiry was ongoing. A postmortem examination is also underway.

Police said Akriti had married Arastu Sikka on April 24 after a long relationship. The couple reportedly knew each other for around eight years, and family members described it as a love marriage. Akriti had first become friends with Sikka’s sister before entering into a relationship with him.

Sikka is currently unemployed, while his father is a government employee.

Dowry demand

However, Akriti’s family has strongly rejected the possibility of suicide and alleged that she was murdered over dowry demands. They claimed that Sikka and his family had been demanding ₹20 lakh and had subjected her to repeated harassment and threats after the marriage.

Her brother, Amay Sutar, said she was mentally strong and would not have taken her own life. The family also alleged that Sikka had threatened her on multiple occasions and that the couple had a major argument just two days before her death.

Her uncle, Mananjay Sutar, said Akriti had spoken to her mother around 6pm on Saturday, saying she was leaving work and on her way home. Around 8pm, the family received a call from Sikka saying she was missing. About 90 minutes later, police informed them that a woman’s body had been found at Palika Kunj.

The family has also questioned the circumstances of the incident, noting that the building where she was found is largely unoccupied. They further pointed to the absence of blood at the scene, claiming it raised doubts about the sequence of events and suggesting foul play.

Akriti had recently returned to work after taking leave for her wedding and had even hosted a small gathering with colleagues on July 1. “If she was unhappy or planning to end her life, why would she celebrate her return to work?” her uncle said.

Police said the investigation is continuing, and the exact cause of death will be determined after the postmortem report.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
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