Who is Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis? The Tupac Shakur murder suspect facing trial after 30 years

Ironically, as the BBC notes, Tupac himself started out as an East Coast artist. Born in New York, he relocated to northern California as a teen and only became associated with the West Coast after signing to Death Row alongside Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre. Author Jeff Pearlman, who wrote a biography on Shakur, pointed out that despite his gangsta rap image, Tupac's roots ran deeper, his mother Afeni was a Black Panther, and his music doubled as political expression, according to biographer Santi Elijah Holley, quoted by the BBC.