GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Indian woman found dead in Canada, partner charged with murder

23-year-old Damanpreet Kaur died after alleged strangulation in Edmonton

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Emergency responders rushed Kaur to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she later died on July 12.
Emergency responders rushed Kaur to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she later died on July 12.

A 23-year-old Indian-origin woman from Punjab was allegedly strangled to death at her home in Canada’s Edmonton, with police arresting her live-in partner and charging him with second-degree murder.

According to media reports, the accused, identified as 22-year-old Ritish Kumar, an Indian national from Delhi, has been charged in connection with the death of Damanpreet Kaur. Police have classified the case as an “intimate partner homicide”.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

'Police respond to suspicious injuries call

According to the Edmonton Police Service (EPS), officers reached a residence in the Silverberry neighbourhood of southeast Edmonton on July 9 after receiving a report about an unresponsive woman with suspicious injuries.

Emergency responders rushed Kaur to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she later died on July 12.

An autopsy conducted on July 14 by the Edmonton Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Kaur died from strangulation, leading authorities to classify the case as a homicide.

Partner arrested, no other suspects sought

Police arrested Ritish Kumar on July 22 and charged him with second-degree murder.

The EPS said the case is being investigated as an intimate partner homicide and confirmed that no other suspects are being sought.

Kaur moved to Canada on study visa five years ago

Damanpreet Kaur was from Lal Kalan village in Samrala, Ludhiana district, Punjab.

She moved to Canada around five years ago on a study visa, with her parents reportedly taking loans to support her education and plans to settle abroad.

Family members told local media that Kaur was their only child and that they had invested their savings in her future.

Family seeks help to bring body home

Kaur’s family in Punjab has been left devastated and is awaiting the return of her mortal remains for the last rites.

According to media reports, Jagjit Singh, a village panchayat member, said the family was facing financial difficulties after taking loans to support Kaur’s education and send her to Canada.

He said Kaur was a bright student and that her parents had hoped she would help repay the debt taken for her education.

A fundraising campaign has reportedly been launched in Canada to help transport Kaur’s body back to India.

Related Topics:
Canada

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Ras Al Khaimah court sentences man to death for killing mother and two daughters in driveway dispute

Man kills mother, daughters in UAE, gets death sentence

3m read
Police said Akriti had married Arastu Sikka on April 24 after a long relationship.

Delhi woman found dead two months after wedding

3m read
Police say a suspicious figure on CCTV helped unravel the alleged murder conspiracy.

Hoodie, hidden phone: Clues in Pune groom death plot

3m read
A huge clash in just the third day of action in England

India & Pakistan meet in Women's T20 World Cup

2m read