23-year-old Damanpreet Kaur died after alleged strangulation in Edmonton
A 23-year-old Indian-origin woman from Punjab was allegedly strangled to death at her home in Canada’s Edmonton, with police arresting her live-in partner and charging him with second-degree murder.
According to media reports, the accused, identified as 22-year-old Ritish Kumar, an Indian national from Delhi, has been charged in connection with the death of Damanpreet Kaur. Police have classified the case as an “intimate partner homicide”.
According to the Edmonton Police Service (EPS), officers reached a residence in the Silverberry neighbourhood of southeast Edmonton on July 9 after receiving a report about an unresponsive woman with suspicious injuries.
Emergency responders rushed Kaur to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she later died on July 12.
An autopsy conducted on July 14 by the Edmonton Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Kaur died from strangulation, leading authorities to classify the case as a homicide.
Partner arrested, no other suspects sought
Police arrested Ritish Kumar on July 22 and charged him with second-degree murder.
The EPS said the case is being investigated as an intimate partner homicide and confirmed that no other suspects are being sought.
Damanpreet Kaur was from Lal Kalan village in Samrala, Ludhiana district, Punjab.
She moved to Canada around five years ago on a study visa, with her parents reportedly taking loans to support her education and plans to settle abroad.
Family members told local media that Kaur was their only child and that they had invested their savings in her future.
Kaur’s family in Punjab has been left devastated and is awaiting the return of her mortal remains for the last rites.
According to media reports, Jagjit Singh, a village panchayat member, said the family was facing financial difficulties after taking loans to support Kaur’s education and send her to Canada.
He said Kaur was a bright student and that her parents had hoped she would help repay the debt taken for her education.
A fundraising campaign has reportedly been launched in Canada to help transport Kaur’s body back to India.