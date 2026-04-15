GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

India power plant blast death toll climbs to 19: police

Explosion occurred Tuesday at a facility operated by Vedanta Limited

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Chhattisgarh Vedanta power plant blast death toll rises to 14
Chhattisgarh Vedanta power plant blast death toll rises to 14
IANS

Raipur: The death toll from a boiler blast at a power plant in central India has risen to 19, a police officer said on Wednesday, noting 17 others were injured.

The explosion occurred Tuesday at a facility operated by Vedanta Limited, a subsidiary of London-listed Vedanta Resources, in Chhattisgarh state's Sakti district.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

"The death toll in the power plant blast has reached 19 whereas 17 are undergoing treatment in various hospitals," district police chief Praful Thakur told AFP.

The explosion likely happened after a pipeline burst, spewing "superheated steam" on people who were having their lunch at the time, the Indian Express newspaper said.

Indian-born billionaire Anil Agarwal, chairman of Vedanta Resources, said he was "distressed by the extremely tragic accident".

"A high-level investigation into this incident has been initiated... We will leave no stone unturned in getting to the bottom of this matter," he said in a statement.

Chhattisgarh state authorities have also launched a probe, with chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai vowing the "strictest possible action" against those found guilty.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Nine dead, over 20 injured in boiler explosion at Vedanta power plant in Chhattisgarh

India: 9 dead, 15 hurt in blast at Vedanta plant

1m read
The death toll from Israeli strikes on Hezbollah targets across Lebanon has risen to 254, with 1,165 others injured.

254 killed, 1,165 hurt in Israeli strikes on Lebanon

1m read
Trump threatens to ‘take out’ Iran’s infrastructure in hours, dismisses war crime claims

Trump warns: 'Iran could be taken out in one night'

4m read
A security guard walking in front of the main gate of the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant in the town of Morong in Bataan. It costs Filipino taxpayers roughly $1 million annually in upkeep while producing zero electricity.

Philippines: Bataan’s $1b fix to beat solar, wind?

3m read