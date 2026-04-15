Nine dead, 15 injured in blast at Vedanta plant in India

Overheating in boiler tube suspected after deadly blast at Vedanta plant
NEW DELHI: At least nine people were killed and 15 injured following a blast in a boiler unit of a power plant on Tuesday that was operated by India's Vedanta in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, local police said.
The blast was likely caused by overheating in the boiler tube, said P. K. Thakur, superintendent of police of Sakti district, as quoted by Reuters.
According to Business Recorder, the explosion occurred around 3 PM in the Singhitarai area, with preliminary reports suggesting overheating caused the blast.
An investigation is underway, and rescue operations were launched, with victims transported to hospitals in Raigarh.
Vedanta acknowledged the "unfortunate incident" and announced a thorough investigation, though some families reported a lack of information on injured workers.
Key details:
Location: Singhitarai, Sakti District, Chhattisgarh, India.
Incident: Boiler tube explosion at a Vedanta power plant.
Casualties: 9 deaths and 15 injuries reported.
Cause: Suspected overheating of the boiler tube, according to police.
Investigation: A probe is underway, and the state government has pledged action, as reported in a statement.