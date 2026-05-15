India charges 10 for deadly 2025 Delhi car bomb

11 people were killed in an explosion near a metro station near the Red Fort in November
New Delhi: India’s counter-terrorism agency has charged 10 men with involvement in the 2025 car blast that killed at least 11 people in the capital, linking them to an Al Qaida inspired group.
The November 10 explosion took place near a crowded metro station, close to the historic Red Fort in Delhi’s old quarters.
The 10 charged include the alleged driver of a car killed in the blast, medical doctor Umer Un Nabi, whose charred body was identified using DNA. The remaining nine are all in custody.
But the case against Nabi will be dropped as he is dead, authorities said.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a 7,500-page chargesheet in New Delhi on Thursday, after months of investigation across four states and Kashmir.
“All 10 accused, including the main perpetrator, Dr Umer Un Nabi (deceased), were linked to the organisation Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) - an offshoot of the Al Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS),” the NIA statement issued late Thursday said.
Hospital sources reported 12 dead, but the official toll is 11.
It said the accused had also been involved in “illegal procurement of prohibited arms”, including assault rifles.
“They had experimented with rocket and drone mounted IEDs (improvised explosive devices) with the objective of targeting security establishments,” the statement added.
Some of the group charged were “radicalised medical professionals”, including at least five doctors, according to NIA, with several coming from Kashmir.