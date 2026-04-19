Two Indian men shot dead outside gurdwara in Italy

Dubai: Two Indian men were shot dead in northern Italy in what authorities suspect may have been a “coldly planned execution ,” shortly after they attended a Vaisakhi gathering at a place of worship, according to reports.

The incident took place late Friday night in the town of Covo, in Bergamo province, as the victims were leaving a warehouse used as a gurdwara. The attack occurred just minutes before midnight in the square outside the Gurdwara Mata Sahib Kaur Ji, local media reported.

According to initial findings, the assailant approached the two men, opened fire at close range and fled the scene in a car. Investigators have recovered around ten shell casings from the site, pointing to a targeted attack rather than a spontaneous altercation, The Times of India reported.

Authorities have not ruled out the possibility that the killings were premeditated. Early indications suggest that a sudden dispute escalating into violence is unlikely, strengthening the theory of a planned execution, according to reports cited by The Times of India and NDTV.

A witness quoted by local media claimed the shooter may have been of Indian origin and was known to frequent the same gurdwara, although officials have not confirmed this detail. The same witness said a third individual may have been grazed by bullets during the shooting, but this too remains unverified.

Italian police have launched an investigation to determine the motive behind the attack, with a focus on possible personal or community-linked angles. No arrests have been reported so far.

The shooting has sent shockwaves through the local Indian community, particularly as it came on the eve of an official Vaisakhi celebration scheduled for Saturday, which was expected to draw participation from local institutions.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.