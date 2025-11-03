GOLD/FOREX
Indian man shot dead in Saudi Arabia, two Ethiopians arrested

The incident began as a financial disagreement during an illicit transaction.

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
One of the suspects reportedly opened fire, injuring the victim
Dubai: Saudi authorities in Jeddah have arrested two Ethiopian nationals for violating border security regulations after one allegedly shot and killed an Indian resident during a dispute over the purchase of illegal substances in a mountainous area.

Victim succumbs to injuries

According to the Jeddah Governorate Police, the incident began as a financial disagreement between the men during an illicit transaction. One of the suspects reportedly opened fire, injuring the victim, who was transported to a nearby hospital but later died from his wounds.

Investigation reveals trafficking links

Authorities said investigations revealed that both suspects were involved in drug and contraband trafficking within the area.

The two men were apprehended and have since been referred to the Public Prosecution following standard legal procedures.

Related Topics:
crimeSaudi Arabia

