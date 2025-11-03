Indian man shot dead in Saudi Arabia, two Ethiopians arrested

The incident began as a financial disagreement during an illicit transaction.
Dubai: Saudi authorities in Jeddah have arrested two Ethiopian nationals for violating border security regulations after one allegedly shot and killed an Indian resident during a dispute over the purchase of illegal substances in a mountainous area.
According to the Jeddah Governorate Police, the incident began as a financial disagreement between the men during an illicit transaction. One of the suspects reportedly opened fire, injuring the victim, who was transported to a nearby hospital but later died from his wounds.
Authorities said investigations revealed that both suspects were involved in drug and contraband trafficking within the area.
The two men were apprehended and have since been referred to the Public Prosecution following standard legal procedures.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox