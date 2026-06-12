India: Son hacks father to death moments after losing property battle

84-year-old was killed shortly after a court ordered that disputed property be handed back
An 84-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by his son moments after a court ordered that a disputed property be handed back to him in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
Police said Jafar Kamruddin Patel was attacked on Thursday shortly after officials completed the court-mandated handover of a property at Silk Mill Colony that had been the subject of a long-running legal battle, The Times of India reported.
The accused, identified as Abdul Rahman Patel, was arrested later the same day. Investigators believe the attack was triggered by anger over losing possession of the property.
According to police, officials from the Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s office, accompanied by police personnel, carried out the court’s order and formally handed possession of the property to the elderly man.
After the legal formalities were completed, Jafar Patel reportedly re-entered the premises to check and secure the house. Police allege that his son then attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon.
The victim’s daughter was also seriously injured when she attempted to intervene and protect her father, according to investigators. She was admitted to hospital for treatment.
Officers who had been present during the handover rushed back after hearing screams, but the suspect had fled by the time they reached the scene, police said. Both victims were taken to hospital, where Jafar Patel later succumbed to his injuries.
Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar visited the crime scene and hospital as investigators began reconstructing the sequence of events. Authorities said the accused was subsequently tracked down and arrested.
The case has drawn attention because the alleged attack occurred almost immediately after the elderly man secured a legal victory in the property dispute.
Police have not disclosed how long the litigation had lasted but said preliminary findings indicate the court’s decision to restore possession of the property to the father may have triggered the violence. The investigation is continuing.