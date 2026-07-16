Drunk son guns down father over Rs1.5 billion property

Affluent farmer killed at home after dispute over inheritance; son on the run
Dubai: A 32-year-old man allegedly shot his father dead at their home in Ghaziabad's Modinagar late on Wednesday following a heated argument over a property dispute, according to reports by NDTV and The Times of India.
Police said the accused, identified as Nikhil, allegedly returned home drunk and argued with his father, Hariom Chaudhary, before opening fire with a pistol. He is accused of firing multiple rounds at his father before fleeing with the weapon.
Hariom Chaudhary, described as a wealthy farmer from Budana village, owned around 75 bighas of land in Modinagar, including land near the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, besides shops and commercial property. According to the reports, the family's assets are estimated to be worth around Rs 150 crore.
Police said the dispute centred on the division of the family's property. While Hariom had reportedly earmarked portions of the property for both his sons and himself and his wife, the transfer documents had not been executed.
According to relatives quoted by The Times of India, Nikhil had been demanding that his share be legally transferred to him, but his father allegedly refused, citing his son's drinking habit and saying the paperwork would not be completed before his marriage.
NDTV reported that Hariom had already given Nikhil shops in the market and about 25 bighas of land, but the accused wanted the remaining property transferred to his name as well.
According to police, the argument began after Hariom questioned his son for returning home intoxicated. During the altercation, Nikhil allegedly pulled out a pistol and fired at him. Police said the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the face, chest and abdomen.
Hariom was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Police have registered a case of murder under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and formed multiple teams to trace the accused, who remains absconding.
Investigators are also examining an earlier incident from 2018 in which Nikhil allegedly shot and injured his younger brother during another family dispute, both reports said