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Mom sells jewellery to hire killer for drug-addict son

UP family allegedly paid Rs 5 lakh to local criminal after years of abuse and violence

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
1 MIN READ
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Police said the mother sold her jewellery for around Rs 55,000 to arrange an advance payment for the murder. Illustrative image.
Police said the mother sold her jewellery for around Rs 55,000 to arrange an advance payment for the murder. Illustrative image.
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Dubai: Fed up with their son’s alleged drug addiction and violent behaviour, a couple in India’s Uttar Pradesh allegedly hired a contract killer to murder him, with the mother even selling her jewellery to help fund the killing, according to police.

The victim, identified as 32-year-old Dushyant Kumar from Nasirpur village in Amroha district, was found dead in a dry canal near a forested area on Saturday morning, The Times of India reported.

According to police, Dushyant frequently abused and assaulted his elderly parents while under the influence of drugs. Investigators said the repeated violence pushed the family to take the extreme step.

Amroha Superintendent of Police Lakhan Singh Yadav said Dushyant’s younger brother, Sankit, along with their parents — Peetam Singh and Maya Devi — allegedly hired a local criminal, identified as Jogendra, to kill him for Rs 5 lakh.

Police said the mother sold her jewellery for around Rs 55,000 to arrange an advance payment for the murder.

Investigators alleged that on Friday night, Jogendra and his accomplices, along with Sankit, strangled Dushyant to death before dumping his body in the canal.

Police grew suspicious of Sankit during questioning and later arrested him along with his father. An FIR was subsequently registered against the parents, the brother and the alleged contract killer under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to murder, according to The Times of India.

Related Topics:
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