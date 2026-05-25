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Two teenagers detained in France over murder of 11-year-old boy in Rennes

The boy's body was found after a fisherman alerted police to cries of a child in the area

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AFP
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Divers search for evidences in the Vilaine river near the site where the body of a 11-year-old boy was found dead the day before in Rennes.
Divers search for evidences in the Vilaine river near the site where the body of a 11-year-old boy was found dead the day before in Rennes.
AFP

Two teenagers were in police custody in northwestern France on Monday, a day after a 11-year-old boy was found dead with a wet towel tied around his neck, prosecutors said.

The boy was found on the banks of the Vilaine river in the northwestern city of Rennes with a wet bath towel tied tightly around his neck, prosecutors said on Sunday.

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On Monday, a 16-year-old boy was detained at his home, while a 15-year-old girl was detained after presenting herself to police, Rennes prosecutor Frederic Teillet said in a statement.

"It is therefore the two young people who were seen with the victim at the scene on the afternoon of the incident who are currently in police custody" on charges of "murder of a minor," Teillet said.

The victim was 11 years old, and not 12 as initially announced, Teillet said.

The boy's body was found after a fisherman alerted police to cries of a child in the area, a police source told AFP.

Divers scoured the river on Monday while numerous police vehicles blocked the area.

"A child of around 10, I can't believe it," a 57-year-old walking near the scene who gave his first name as Stephane said.

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