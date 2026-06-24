“I witnessed the physical transformation he underwent for this movie at home every day. I saw Ram Charan’s fitness journey through my eyes. He would wake up at 4 am, train his body, and go to the sets. He would come home late at night, wouldn’t even freshen up, have some soup and go back to training. I asked him, is it necessary? But as an actor I commend his dedication. Watching his dedication filled me with immense pride.”