Chiranjeevi recalled observing Ram Charan’s preparation for the film at home
The success celebration of Peddi saw Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan in attendance, where the veteran actor spoke about a serious injury Ram Charan sustained during the film’s shoot.
While the evening was meant to mark the film’s box office performance, Chiranjeevi briefly revisited an on-set incident that required medical attention and stitches, noting that it could have been more serious.
Speaking at the event, as quoted by the Indian Express, Chiranjeevi described what happened during filming:
“During the shoot, Charan suffered an eye injury. I was terrified when I saw the photo of it. He required eight stitches, yet he didn’t back down. We were told that there were chances that he could have lost his eye if it hit him a little lower. He got lucky and got an injury on his eyebrow, I was relieved that nothing happened to my son.”
Chiranjeevi also spoke about his son’s commitment to his craft, despite coming from a film family background.
“Charan is the son of a star hero; he was born with a silver spoon in his mouth. He didn’t have to work this hard; he could have simply done what the director asked and moved on. But he chose to believe in hard work,” Chiranjeevi said.
He also recalled observing Ram Charan’s preparation for the film at home, describing a strict daily routine during the shoot period.
“I witnessed the physical transformation he underwent for this movie at home every day. I saw Ram Charan’s fitness journey through my eyes. He would wake up at 4 am, train his body, and go to the sets. He would come home late at night, wouldn’t even freshen up, have some soup and go back to training. I asked him, is it necessary? But as an actor I commend his dedication. Watching his dedication filled me with immense pride.”
Chiranjeevi also connected the incident to his own experiences performing action scenes earlier in his career, and a conversation with his father about the risks involved.
“That moment reminded me of the shooting of the movie Gunda. My father was terrified when I was performing an action sequence under a moving train. At the time, I told him, ‘To entertain the audience, one has to take such risks.’ He replied, ‘You will understand a father’s anguish only when you have a son who becomes a hero and endures such hardships.’ When Charan was injured, I remembered my father’s words. However, seeing him commit to hard work brings me great happiness as a father.”