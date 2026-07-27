He delayed treatment until Peddi's release before undergoing successful wrist surgery
Dubai: Ram Charan has finally gone under the knife for an injury he'd been carrying for months. The Tollywood star underwent surgery on his right wrist at Ganga Hospital in Coimbatore, a hospital known nationally for its orthopaedic expertise, for damage that was aggravated during the shoot of Buchi Babu Sana's sports film Peddi.
He's been pushing the treatment off for filming. Rather than stopping to treat the injury, he continued with Peddi's promotional run first, only stepping back to focus on recovery once the film was out and the schedule allowed.
This was very much a family affair. On Sunday, Charan was spotted flying out of Hyderabad's Begumpet Airport with his parents, Chiranjeevi and Surekha, and his wife Upasana Konidela, the whole Mega family travelling to Coimbatore to be with him through the procedure.
Early on Monday, Upasana shared images of herself praying to Ganesha and Hanuman idols for her husband's wellbeing as he went in for surgery. According to his team, the procedure went smoothly and the medical team is happy with how it went, with Charan now set to begin rehabilitation before he rejoins shooting. An update on his discharge is still awaited.
The wrist wasn't Charan's only injury on this shoot, and he's been strikingly cheerful about all of it. Back in March, ahead of Peddi's 4 June release, he hurt his face on set, prompting rumours about an eye injury that his team moved quickly to downplay, confirming a minor left-eye injury and a small procedure, and insisting the shoot would carry on without disruption.
The wrist, though, came from the film's most physical stretch. At the trailer launch in May, with fans repeatedly asking about the brace on his right hand, Charan brushed it off with a joke, calling it "a small gift that Buchi has given me." He then explained how it happened. "During the last 25-30 days of the shoot, we were doing a kushti pehelwan shoot," he said, describing wrestling sequences where the director had brought in real wrestlers rather than trained performers. "Jab action kehte hain to zordaar pakadte hain (they held me forcefully as soon as he said 'action'). And that's what happened, so I have a cartilage tear. But it's fine, it's worth it. It's a beautiful memory of Peddi."
Peddi the movie, is a Telugu-language sports action drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana, whose debut Uppena won the National Film Award for best Telugu-language film. Alongside Charan in the title role, the film features Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu, with music by Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman. Despite mixed reviews and some backlash over the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor's character, the film grossed over ₹340 crore worldwide.