The wrist, though, came from the film's most physical stretch. At the trailer launch in May, with fans repeatedly asking about the brace on his right hand, Charan brushed it off with a joke, calling it "a small gift that Buchi has given me." He then explained how it happened. "During the last 25-30 days of the shoot, we were doing a kushti pehelwan shoot," he said, describing wrestling sequences where the director had brought in real wrestlers rather than trained performers. "Jab action kehte hain to zordaar pakadte hain (they held me forcefully as soon as he said 'action'). And that's what happened, so I have a cartilage tear. But it's fine, it's worth it. It's a beautiful memory of Peddi."