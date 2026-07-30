The Kurator Spring/Summer shoot: A Kawaii colour riot

This shoot will give you the ultimate sugar rush.

Somewhere between a Harajuku vending machine and a Helmut Newton contact sheet, kawaii stopped behaving. This is what happens next.

Forget everything soft you know about cute. This season it arrives with elbows out - pastel mint thrown against acid pink like a dare, cream silk parked next to hard cobalt plastic, jewellery-house diamonds sitting shoulder to shoulder with a Hello Kitty plush like nobody told them they weren't invited to the same party. It shouldn't work on paper. On the body, it's the only thing that makes sense.

This is kawaii after it's been through a few club nights and read too much theory - sugar-rush colour codes lifted straight off sticker sheets and sweet packaging, then blown up to couture scale and run through jewellery houses that have never had to share a page with a plastic toy before. Nothing here is trying to match; everything here is trying to win (and it's certainly winning).