Amitabh recalls harsh criticism and rejection during his struggle to make it in Bollywood
Dubai: Amitabh Bachchan has recalled the harsh criticism and rejection he faced while trying to establish himself in the Hindi film industry, including an incident when he was told to leave a film set after arriving late for a shoot.
Bachchan shared the memories while interacting with Commonwealth Games 2026 gold medallists Lovlina Borgohain, Jhandu Kumar, Sharmila Dhankar and Asmita Dey in a special episode celebrating India’s sporting achievements.
Responding to Asmita’s question about whether actors, like athletes, are reprimanded by their coaches or directors when they make mistakes, the veteran actor laughed as he remembered the criticism he faced early in his career.
He said he was repeatedly told that he knew little about acting and was too tall to become an actor.
“Tumko kuch aata nahi hai, acting-wacting, tum bahut lambe ho, jaake ghar jaao,” Bachchan recalled being told — meaning, “You don’t know anything about acting, you are too tall, go back home.”
Even after he began securing roles, the criticism continued. He recalled being corrected over his dialogue delivery and acting, saying the repeated scolding and guidance gradually helped him improve.
Bachchan also recounted a particularly difficult incident in which he arrived late for a shoot. At the time, he did not own a car and had arrived in someone else’s vehicle.
The director was waiting outside the set and, upon seeing Bachchan arrive, told him the shoot had already been packed up.
“Get out of here,” Bachchan recalled the director saying before asking him to leave.
Several setbacks marked Bachchan’s early career. In 1969, he lent his voice to Mrinal Sen’s Bhuvan Shome before making his acting debut in Saat Hindustani. He had also unsuccessfully auditioned for a newsreader’s position at All India Radio.
His fortunes changed with films such as Zanjeer, which established him as Hindi cinema’s “angry young man”. He later delivered landmark performances in Deewaar, Sholay, Don, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Trishul, Kaala Patthar and Agneepath.
Across more than five decades, Bachchan has continued to work across generations and genres, becoming one of Indian cinema’s most enduring stars.