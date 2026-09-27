GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Shocking: Amitabh Bachchan reveals what he would have done after Kasab revelation on KBC

Ujjwal Nikam recalls Kasab claimed he came to Mumbai to meet Amitabh

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan and public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam during their appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, where Nikam recalled Ajmal Kasab’s statements following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.
Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan and public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam during their appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, where Nikam recalled Ajmal Kasab’s statements following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.
KBC

Dubai: Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan reacted strongly after Nikam recalled details of his interactions with Kasab during the trial following the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Nikam was a guest on the 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Bachchan, alongside actors Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi. During the episode, the discussion turned to the Mumbai attacks and the subsequent legal proceedings against Kasab, the lone surviving gunman captured during the assault.

Bachchan asked Nikam why it had taken several years for Kasab to be executed after being sentenced to death.

Nikam then recalled his first encounter with Kasab in court. He said Kasab initially gave investigators and the court different accounts about his identity, age and reasons for coming to Mumbai.

According to Nikam, Kasab claimed he had travelled to Mumbai because he was a fan of Hindi films and wanted to visit Bachchan’s home.

Bachchan reacts to Kasab claim

Reacting to the revelation, Bachchan said he would have shot Kasab had he known the gunman was coming to meet him.

Nikam also recalled that Kasab initially claimed he had been arrested on November 6, rather than during the November 26 attacks. He allegedly told authorities that India’s external intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), had arrested him.

The prosecutor said Kasab later claimed to be a minor and argued that juvenile justice laws should apply to him. Tests, including a bone-density examination, were subsequently conducted to establish his age.

Nikam recalls Kasab’s other claims

Nikam also recalled another incident during the trial in which Kasab claimed he was being poisoned. According to Nikam, the substance involved was rice powder, which was sent to a laboratory for examination.

Kasab was eventually convicted and sentenced to death for his role in the attacks. During proceedings before the Bombay High Court, he appeared through video conferencing and, according to Nikam, spat towards the camera.

Nikam said Kasab later showed signs of remorse towards the end of the proceedings, describing the change as one of the significant developments he witnessed during the trial.

The special Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 episode featuring Bachchan, Nikam, Rao and Gabbi aired on September 25. The trio won Rs12.5 lakh during the episode, with the prize money donated to Manobal, a Jalgaon-based organisation working with visually impaired children.

The episode also featured discussions about Nikam’s career and his experiences prosecuting high-profile criminal cases, ahead of the release of Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan

Amitabh Bachchan recalls Shah Rukh’s fighting spirit

2m read
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan through the years, from their early days together to their enduring bond.

Amitabh Bachchan reveals marrying Jaya in a day

2m read
KBC's crorepati winners: where are they now?

KBC's crorepati winners: where are they now?

5m read
He suggested there were certain stories he could not elaborate on, adding that doing so could interfere with the understanding between the host and the channel.

‘Heart-breaking’: Amitabh Bachchan opens up on KBC

2m read