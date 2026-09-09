In 25 years, only two people have ever won KBC's full jackpot: This is what happened to them

Their reason for playing gives the win its weight. They were competing to fund treatment for their mother's ovarian cancer, and Bachchan singled this out at the time. "What a joy to see a 28-year-old and his younger brother, 23, playing to gather some money to be able to put it into the cause of providing the fees required for the treatment of their mother," he wrote on his blog. Sarthak later said his preparation for government job exams had helped him during the show, and that it was why his brother chose him as his playing partner over their father.