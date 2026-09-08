Called Nithyaharitha Nayakan (the Evergreen Hero) by fans and admirers, Prem Nazir ruled Malayalam cinema for more than three decades. His career spanned from the early 1950s to the late 1980s, during which he appeared in around 1,000 films, including more than 700 as the lead hero. His remarkable productivity allowed him to deliver hit after hit over several decades.

But what about the sheer volume of box-office successes? In an industry obsessed with the number of hits a star has delivered, that too counts. By that measure, few of the names mentioned above can match that of a legendary actor from Malayalam cinema. In fact, his reported tally of successful films exceeds the combined hit counts of several of India's biggest superstars.

Dubai: In the pantheon of Indian film superstars, names like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan, Dilip Kumar, Chiranjeevi and Shah Rukh Khan are often mentioned among the biggest stars ever. But how does one determine which actor is truly the biggest? If success rate is the measure, Dilip Kumar has a strong claim. If box-office numbers are considered, Shah Rukh Khan leads the way. And if ticket admissions are the parameter, Amitabh Bachchan stands above the rest.

By the late 1950s, Nazir had established himself as a major star and began taking on characters who fought social injustice. In the 1960s, he experimented with dramatic roles, most notably playing a mentally disturbed young man in Iruttinte Athmavu (1967). He also developed a cult following for portraying religious figures such as Lord Rama, Lord Krishna and Ayyappa in various films.

Born Abdul Khader in 1929, Prem Nazir began his acting career on stage, where he played Shylock in The Merchant of Venice in 1951. He entered films the following year, initially using his birth name. Visappinte Vili (1952) proved to be a turning point, giving him the name Prem Nazir and his first major break as a hero.

The scale of the achievement becomes clearer when compared with other major stars. Hindustan Times estimates Amitabh Bachchan at around 60 hits, including 11 blockbusters, while Rajinikanth is credited with just under 70 hits and around a dozen blockbusters. Among modern Bollywood stars, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have around 35-38 hits each, with Salman reportedly having 15 blockbusters.

Prem Nazir's legacy extends beyond the extraordinary number of films he made. His longevity, consistency, and unmatched productivity established him as one of Malayalam cinema's defining superstars. At the same time, his reported tally of more than 400 hits and 50 blockbusters remains one of the most remarkable records among Indian film stars.

Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.