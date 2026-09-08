Malayalam icon Prem Nazir reportedly scored more hits than Shah Rukh, Amitabh, Rajinikanth
Dubai: In the pantheon of Indian film superstars, names like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan, Dilip Kumar, Chiranjeevi and Shah Rukh Khan are often mentioned among the biggest stars ever. But how does one determine which actor is truly the biggest? If success rate is the measure, Dilip Kumar has a strong claim. If box-office numbers are considered, Shah Rukh Khan leads the way. And if ticket admissions are the parameter, Amitabh Bachchan stands above the rest.
But what about the sheer volume of box-office successes? In an industry obsessed with the number of hits a star has delivered, that too counts. By that measure, few of the names mentioned above can match that of a legendary actor from Malayalam cinema. In fact, his reported tally of successful films exceeds the combined hit counts of several of India's biggest superstars.
According to a Hindustan Times report, Prem Nazir delivered more than 400 hits in his career, including at least 50 films considered blockbusters. The figures are based on industry estimates and underline the extraordinary scale of the Malayalam superstar's career.
Called Nithyaharitha Nayakan (the Evergreen Hero) by fans and admirers, Prem Nazir ruled Malayalam cinema for more than three decades. His career spanned from the early 1950s to the late 1980s, during which he appeared in around 1,000 films, including more than 700 as the lead hero. His remarkable productivity allowed him to deliver hit after hit over several decades.
The scale of the achievement becomes clearer when compared with other major stars. Hindustan Times estimates Amitabh Bachchan at around 60 hits, including 11 blockbusters, while Rajinikanth is credited with just under 70 hits and around a dozen blockbusters. Among modern Bollywood stars, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have around 35-38 hits each, with Salman reportedly having 15 blockbusters.
Even combining the reported hit counts of Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan yields around 150 hits, including 25 blockbusters — far below Prem Nazir’s reported tally of more than 400 hits and 50 blockbusters.
Born Abdul Khader in 1929, Prem Nazir began his acting career on stage, where he played Shylock in The Merchant of Venice in 1951. He entered films the following year, initially using his birth name. Visappinte Vili (1952) proved to be a turning point, giving him the name Prem Nazir and his first major break as a hero.
By the late 1950s, Nazir had established himself as a major star and began taking on characters who fought social injustice. In the 1960s, he experimented with dramatic roles, most notably playing a mentally disturbed young man in Iruttinte Athmavu (1967). He also developed a cult following for portraying religious figures such as Lord Rama, Lord Krishna and Ayyappa in various films.
Prem Nazir and Sheela became one of Indian cinema’s most successful pairs, appearing together in around 130 films, a Guinness World Record.
The 1970s were among the most prolific phases of his career. Nazir frequently worked on several films simultaneously, sometimes completing projects within weeks. In 1979, he appeared in 39 films in a single year, a record that remains one of the defining achievements of his extraordinary career.
By the 1980s, however, Nazir's dominance began to decline as younger stars such as Jayan, Sukumaran, Shankar and Soman emerged. Now in his 50s, he increasingly appeared in supporting and two-hero roles. Yet he continued to take on leading parts, including memorable performances in Padayottam (1982) and Vellarikka Pattanam (1985).
In 1988, Nazir expressed a desire to direct a film starring two of Malayalam cinema's rising superstars, Mohanlal and Mammootty. But he could not realise the plan. Prem Nazir died on January 16, 1989, aged 59, following a prolonged illness. His final release, Priyadarshan's Kadathanadan Ambadi, arrived posthumously in 1990 and featured him alongside Mohanlal.
Prem Nazir's legacy extends beyond the extraordinary number of films he made. His longevity, consistency, and unmatched productivity established him as one of Malayalam cinema's defining superstars. At the same time, his reported tally of more than 400 hits and 50 blockbusters remains one of the most remarkable records among Indian film stars.