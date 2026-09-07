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Mammootty at 75: The megastar who keeps reinventing himself

Birthday milestone for Mammootty as his next film’s first look is unveiled at 75

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Mammootty in two striking looks — the superstar’s stylish new avatar on the left and his intense, rugged look from his latest film Mela on the right.
Mammootty in two striking looks — the superstar’s stylish new avatar on the left and his intense, rugged look from his latest film Mela on the right.

Dubai: Mammootty turns 75 today, celebrating the milestone in Chennai as one of Indian cinema’s most enduring stars — and his birthday came with a special treat for fans.

At midnight on September 7, the title and first-look poster of his upcoming film directed by Nithish Sahadev were unveiled. Titled ‘Mela’, the film presents Mammootty in a striking new avatar, dressed in a black shirt and black mundu. The project marks the ninth production venture of Mammootty Kampany.

Born Mohammed Kutty on September 7, 1951, Mammootty began his screen journey in the early 1970s and went on to build a career spanning more than five decades and more than 400 films.

His finest work has often come when he has stepped beyond conventional superstar roles. Films such as ‘Yavanika’, ‘Thaniyavarthanam’, ‘Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha’, ‘Mathilukal’, ‘Vidheyan’, ‘Ponthan Mada’ and ‘Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’ established his extraordinary range.

In recent years, he has continued to take risks with films including ‘Peranbu’, ‘Puzhu’, ‘Rorschach’, ‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam’, ‘Kaathal – The Core’ and ‘Bramayugam’.

His fourth National Film Award, for his performance in Bramayugam, adds another landmark to a career already filled with major honours. At 75, his appetite for challenging roles remains undiminished.

Beyond ‘Mela’, Mammootty is also set to appear in the Tamil film ‘OM’, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and starring Dhanush. The actor continues to expand his reach beyond Malayalam cinema while remaining firmly rooted in the industry that made him a legend.

For Mammootty, 75 is not simply a birthday milestone. It is another chapter in a career defined by reinvention, risk-taking and an enduring connection with audiences.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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