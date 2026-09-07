Birthday milestone for Mammootty as his next film’s first look is unveiled at 75
Dubai: Mammootty turns 75 today, celebrating the milestone in Chennai as one of Indian cinema’s most enduring stars — and his birthday came with a special treat for fans.
At midnight on September 7, the title and first-look poster of his upcoming film directed by Nithish Sahadev were unveiled. Titled ‘Mela’, the film presents Mammootty in a striking new avatar, dressed in a black shirt and black mundu. The project marks the ninth production venture of Mammootty Kampany.
Born Mohammed Kutty on September 7, 1951, Mammootty began his screen journey in the early 1970s and went on to build a career spanning more than five decades and more than 400 films.
His finest work has often come when he has stepped beyond conventional superstar roles. Films such as ‘Yavanika’, ‘Thaniyavarthanam’, ‘Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha’, ‘Mathilukal’, ‘Vidheyan’, ‘Ponthan Mada’ and ‘Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’ established his extraordinary range.
In recent years, he has continued to take risks with films including ‘Peranbu’, ‘Puzhu’, ‘Rorschach’, ‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam’, ‘Kaathal – The Core’ and ‘Bramayugam’.
His fourth National Film Award, for his performance in Bramayugam, adds another landmark to a career already filled with major honours. At 75, his appetite for challenging roles remains undiminished.
Beyond ‘Mela’, Mammootty is also set to appear in the Tamil film ‘OM’, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and starring Dhanush. The actor continues to expand his reach beyond Malayalam cinema while remaining firmly rooted in the industry that made him a legend.
For Mammootty, 75 is not simply a birthday milestone. It is another chapter in a career defined by reinvention, risk-taking and an enduring connection with audiences.