‘Very sweet but very messy’: Rohit explains his no-vacation rule for Indian teammate
Dubai: Rohit Sharma is off to a great start in his new television career, having major names as his guests. While he may be getting used to the new chapter, questions around his cricket career continue to emerge.
In the second episode of “Family Full House”, Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannah Bhatia graced the show. The former Indian captain was then asked about which cricketer he would never go on vacation with.
Sharma hesitantly responded, “We travel together the whole year together”, suggesting the Indian national team’s tight annual schedule. He then continued, “There’s one guy. Very sweet but very messy. He is Rishabh Pant.”
The 39-year-old cricketer then revealed his reason for picking Pant. “He has a bad habit, whenever we eat together, he puts his hands into everyone’s plate and eats it with his hands”.
Sharma cites Pant’s usage of his hands during team meals despite the availability of cutlery as his reason for not vacationing with the latter. Nevertheless, the Hitman’s comments were made in a light-hearted manner as he then shared some kind words for his teammate.
“Rishabh, you are my friend, my brother, but I don’t want to go on vacation with you,” Sharma ended. While both men have travelled and played plenty of matches together, it has been a while since the two shared the field together.
Pant last played for the Men in Blue on August 23 during the second Test match against Sri Lanka. He is not part of India’s Asian Games 2026 squad for cricket.
Meanwhile, Sharma hasn’t played in any professional game in over two months. He last represented India on July 19 against England in third ODI, scoring astonishing 138 runs.
Now away from the cricket pitch, Rohit hopes to achieve the same success in his hosting career like he did in his cricket chapter.