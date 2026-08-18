Rishabh Pant becomes first Indian to hit 100 sixes in Test cricket

The wicketkeeper batter also became the fastest player to reach the landmark
Rishabh Pant has become the first Indian and only the fourth cricketer overall to hit 100 sixes in Test cricket. He reached the landmark during India’s first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, achieving the feat faster than any player before him.
The wicketkeeper batter also became the fastest player to reach the landmark, doing so in his 51st Test. Former England captain Ben Stokes had taken 82 Tests to reach 100 sixes.
Pant brought up the milestone while scoring a brisk 66 off 69 balls, with eight fours and two sixes. He reached 100 Test sixes in just 4,918 deliveries, comfortably surpassing Adam Gilchrist’s previous record of 6,578 balls.
Pant now joins an elite group featuring Brendon McCullum (107 sixes), Ben Stokes (138) and Gilchrist (100). His six-hitting rate stands at one every 49.2 deliveries, underlining his aggressive approach in the longest format.
Although Pant is still searching for a Test century, his counter-attacking innings played a key role in India’s dominant position in Galle. India posted 462 in their first innings before their bowlers, led by Suthar, kept Sri Lanka under pressure.
Despite a century from Sonal Dinusha, Sri Lanka struggled to match India’s total, leaving the visitors with a commanding 294-run lead as the Test progressed.