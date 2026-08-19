Rishabh Pant thanks ground staff at Galle

Cricketer highlighted their crucial role during rain and ensuring match could continue
Rishabh Pant has once again won praise for his thoughtful gesture, this time acknowledging the efforts of the ground staff and support staff after India secured a commanding 165-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test.
The Indian wicketkeeper-batter took to social media to share pictures of the ground staff working through heavy rain and highlighted their crucial role in ensuring the match could continue despite challenging weather conditions.
Sharing the images, Pant wrote, “Thank you to the groundsmen and support staff. The effort and support from you was unbelievable, especially with the rain. Really appreciate it,” accompanied by clapping emojis.
Pant’s message brought attention to the often-overlooked efforts of the ground staff, whose work becomes particularly demanding when persistent rain threatens to disrupt play. Their efforts to keep the playing surface ready earned special appreciation from Pant following India’s impressive victory.
India produced a strong all-round performance to win the opening Test by 165 runs.