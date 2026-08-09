Indian cricketer wants to shift his base from Delhi to Uttarakhand and build a home
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant’s request for help in acquiring land in Uttarakhand has received a prompt response from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who assured the wicketkeeper-batter of all possible assistance.
The issue came to light in the early hours of Saturday when Pant took to social media to reveal that he had been struggling to find suitable land in his home state.
Tagging Dhami, Pant said he wanted to shift his base from Delhi to Uttarakhand and build a home in the state.
“Hello sir, how are you? It’s been a long time for me, especially being a local from Uttarakhand. I have been trying to buy land to shift my base from Delhi to Uttarakhand, but I couldn’t find anything suitable and big enough to live here. I love my Uttarakhand,” Pant wrote.
The India star said he had been trying to acquire land for around three years and sought the Chief Minister’s intervention.
“My humble request is, please help me in land acquisition because nowadays it has become a nightmare with clarity. I want to move back to my native place to help and build around Uttarakhand. I want to shift back to my Pahadi people. Please look into this matter. It’s been three years and I haven’t been able to get any land,” he added.
Pant later clarified that he was not seeking a special favour and was willing to purchase the property from the government at the official rate.
“A gift would be lovely for representing our state at the highest international stages, but if you allow me, I want to buy it from the government at its rates. At least I can have my first house built in my own state. Please be helpful. Seriously, I didn’t know how to do it,” Pant said in a follow-up post.
Dhami responded swiftly, saying the matter had been referred to the concerned officials and that Pant would receive all possible assistance in accordance with the rules.
“Dear Rishabh, you are the pride of Uttarakhand. With your splendid performance and achievements, you have illuminated the name of Devbhoomi in the country and the world. Your love for your motherland and your sentiment of returning here to contribute are highly commendable,” Dhami wrote.
“Regarding the matter you have raised, instructions are being issued to the concerned officials. They will soon contact you and ensure all possible cooperation in accordance with the rules,” he added.
Speaking to reporters later, Dhami reiterated his support for Pant, highlighting the cricketer’s contribution to the state and the country.
“Anyone who wishes to come here is absolutely welcome. After all, Pant belongs to our state. He has made a big name for himself and for the state. He has also played for the country and brought it glory, so he is welcome,” Dhami said.
“Our officials will discuss everything with him. If he requires anything at all, we will certainly provide it,” the Chief Minister added.