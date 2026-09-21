Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is Indian cricket’s future, says Sanath Jayasuriya

15-year-old has attracted worldwide attention with his aggressive batting despite his age
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the future of Indian cricket and will make the most of his opportunities when they come his way, according to former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya.
The 15-year-old has attracted worldwide attention with his aggressive batting despite his age.
“I think, let him play. He is the future for India. He has got a lot of time, so give him the opportunity and space to do well, and he will do well,” Jayasuriya told PTI.
The former Sri Lanka all-rounder said opportunities would come Sooryavanshi's way and backed the teenager to seize them.
“The opportunities will come. I can’t tell where he can play, it depends. When the opportunities will come, he will grab it,” he said.
Jayasuriya, who played a key role in Sri Lanka's 1996 ODI World Cup triumph, also warned India's current T20I openers, Abhishek and Samson that they face intense competition for places in the team.
“The individual cricketers have individual talents and they work hard at practice and training. In India, there are always players ready to take their place and perform. The competition is so high,” he said.
The 57-year-old also praised India's depth and standards across all three formats.
“India has a high standard of cricket. They play all the games — ODIs, T20s, and Tests. When you play all three formats of the game, it's not easy.
“In India, they have that high level of passion to play for the country. So, that's why most of the players are doing well and they want to represent the country.”