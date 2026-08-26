‘Know the full story’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hits back at Manjrekar

Manjrekar had urged ICC and BCCI to take stronger stance following recent altercations
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has hit back at former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar after the latter called for stronger action against young players involved in on-field altercations.
“Enough with the toxicity, immature arguments, and salty behaviour. Know the full story before preaching others,” Sooryavanshi wrote on X.
Manjrekar had urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to take a stronger stance following the recent altercation between India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sri Lankan pacer Asitha Fernando during the second Test in Colombo.
The ICC fined both Jaiswal and Fernando 25% of their match fees and handed them one demerit point each after they admitted to a breach of Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to inappropriate physical contact.
However, Manjrekar believes the issue extends beyond the Colombo incident. He questioned whether existing punishments are strong enough to discourage young players from repeating such behaviour, referring to Sooryavanshi’s own altercation with Sri Lanka A earlier this year.
“Vaibhav for Ind A recently & now Jaiswal if you keep letting them get away with such behaviour, you train them to repeat such behaviour. It’s not good for the sport & crucially their own future too,” Manjrekar posted on social media, tagging the ICC and BCCI.
Sooryavanshi was involved in a heated exchange with Sri Lanka A players following India’s Super Over defeat in a tri-series match in Dambulla in June. During the confrontation, Sri Lanka A’s Vishen Halambage appeared to be pushed by the teenager.
The incident had raised questions over whether disciplinary action would be taken against Sooryavanshi. However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the board was not responsible for taking action, stressing that disciplinary matters rested with match officials and the relevant cricket authorities. He also advised the India A players to concentrate on their performances and avoid being distracted by “collateral issues.”
Jaiswal, meanwhile, has also defended his actions. Responding to a Cricbuzz video in which analyst Harsha Bhogle said walking away would have been the wiser option, Jaiswal wrote: “If you don’t know what he said, then please don’t make your judgment.”
“If someone crosses the line, we need to let them know. This India will fight and reply,” he added.