Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks 57-year-old record

At 15 years and 157 days, Sooryavanshi broke a record that had stood for 57 years. The previous youngest Duleep Trophy half-centurion was Laxman Singh, who was 16 years and 23 days old when he reached the milestone in the 1969 edition. Former India spinner Piyush Chawla was the next youngest, having scored a Duleep Trophy fifty at 16 years and 307 days in 2005.