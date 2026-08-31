Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks 57-year-old record

15-year-old achieves feat for East Zone against Central Zone in the semi-final
Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued to rewrite the record books on Monday, becoming the youngest player to score a half-century in Duleep Trophy history.
The 15-year-old achieved the feat in Bengaluru while opening the innings for East Zone against Central Zone in the semi-final. Sooryavanshi reached his fifty in just 42 balls, sealing the landmark with a six off off-spinner Saransh Jain.
At 15 years and 157 days, Sooryavanshi broke a record that had stood for 57 years. The previous youngest Duleep Trophy half-centurion was Laxman Singh, who was 16 years and 23 days old when he reached the milestone in the 1969 edition. Former India spinner Piyush Chawla was the next youngest, having scored a Duleep Trophy fifty at 16 years and 307 days in 2005.
Sooryavanshi came close to creating another piece of history but fell agonisingly short of a century. He was dismissed for a brisk 92 off 81 balls, leaving him eight runs short of becoming the youngest Duleep Trophy centurion.
That record still belongs to batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who scored a century in the 1990-91 Duleep Trophy season at the age of 17 years and 262 days.
A day earlier, he created another record when he took over as the youngest captain of East Zone after regular captain Ishan Kishan was injured.