Young prodigy proves all-round mettle with crucial spell in Bengaluru
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turns bowler, takes two wickets in four balls in Duleep Trophy
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is trending, not for his batting but for his bowling. Yes, you read that right.
The 15 year old, who has already made a name for himself with his fearless batting, showed that he can make an impact with the ball too during East Zone's Duleep Trophy quarter final against North East Zone at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 2 in Bengaluru.
Sooryavanshi actually had a failure with the bat, scoring just eight runs from six balls before being dismissed by Bishworjit Konthoujam.
But when he could not make an impact with the bat, he found another way to do it with the ball.
The boy is relentless.
Sooryavanshi struck twice in the space of just four deliveries.
He needed only eight deliveries to get his first wicket of the match.
On the second ball of the 28th over, he bowled outside off stump and tempted Kishan Lyngdoh into coming down the track. Lyngdoh went for the big shot but lost his shape and got a leading edge towards cover, where substitute fielder Denish Das completed the catch.
Three balls later, Sooryavanshi was celebrating again.
This time, he bowled a good length delivery around off stump to Imliwati Lemtur. The batter tried to defend from the crease but got a thin outside edge, with Ishan Kishan reacting quickly behind the stumps to take a sharp catch.
Two wickets in four balls after scoring just eight with the bat.
Sooryavanshi could have easily had a quiet day after his early dismissal. Instead, the 15 year old rolled up his sleeves, took the ball and found another way to make his presence felt.
Bat or ball, he just seems determined to stay in the action.