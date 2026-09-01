Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi following Sachin Tendulkar's 90s curse?

Teen prodigy stuck in the 90s as Sachin record slips through his fingers
We have seen Sachin Tendulkar getting out in his 90s many times during his legendary career. Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi following that pattern way too early in his career?
The 15 year old has now been dismissed in the 90s seven times in just nine months.
His latest heartbreak came in the Duleep Trophy semi final against Central Zone, where Vaibhav smashed 92 from 81 balls before getting caught while trying to hit Harsh Dubey for six.
His seven scores read: 93, 96, 93, 97, 96, 94 and 92.
But calling it the nervous 90s would probably be unfair.
Most of those dismissals have come while Vaibhav was attacking. He was caught at long on against Lucknow Super Giants, at deep third against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans, at mid off against Sri Lanka A and was again looking for a six when he fell for 92 against Central Zone.
Personal milestones clearly do not seem to change the way he bats.
There was also a fascinating Sachin connection to his latest dismissal.
Had Vaibhav scored eight more runs, he would have broken Tendulkar's record as the youngest player to score a Duleep Trophy century.
Sachin was 17 years and 262 days old when he achieved the feat in the 1990 to 91 season. Vaibhav was just 15 years and 157 days when he made his 92.
He did, however, break another 57 year old record by becoming the youngest player to score a fifty in the competition.
Sachin himself was famously dismissed in the 90s 27 times in international cricket, including 17 times in ODIs and 10 in Tests. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, remarkably, has already fallen in the 90s seven times across different competitions before turning 16.
Vaibhav is obviously nowhere near that comparison yet, and his seven have come across domestic, IPL, Under 19 and A team cricket.
But seven 90s before even turning 16?
That is one Sachin Tendulkar pattern he probably would not want to follow.