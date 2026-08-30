Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes youngest captain in Duleep Trophy

15-year-old makes instant impact as East Zone skipper during semis clash vs Central Zone
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi took on a new responsibility at just 15 years of age when he was handed the East Zone captaincy during their Duleep Trophy semi-final against Central Zone in Bengaluru on Sunday.
Sooryavanshi had originally been named vice-captain for the tournament, but stepped up after regular skipper Ishan Kishan was forced off the field with a wrist injury.
Kishan was injured during the 19th over of Central Zone’s first innings while keeping wickets, taking a blow to his right wrist. Despite receiving immediate treatment from the team physios, the wicketkeeper-batter was unable to continue and left the field for further assessment. He was later seen on the sidelines with his wrist heavily strapped.
Sooryavanshi, however, wasted little time making his mark in his first match as captain.
The teenager produced a bold call in the 40th over when East Zone appealed unsuccessfully for a catch off Mukesh Kumar’s bowling. With just three seconds remaining on the DRS timer, Sooryavanshi opted to review the decision.
It proved to be an inspired call. Mukesh had bowled a back-of-a-length delivery outside off stump, with Aryan Juyal attempting to punch it through the off side. Although the on-field umpire was unmoved by the appeal, UltraEdge showed a clear spike as the ball passed the bat.
The decision was overturned and Juyal was dismissed for 46.
Sooryavanshi’s reaction said it all. The young captain broke into a huge smile before celebrating the successful review with his teammates.
The moment quickly caught attention on social media, adding another memorable chapter to the teenager’s rapid rise in Indian cricket.