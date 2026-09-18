Teen sensation told to wait as India reward Samson’s consistent returns
Dubai: The competition for a spot in the India cricket team continues even when the side keeps on winning. Fan-favourite Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s absence from the starting XI has left many questioning the Indian staff.
India head coach Gautam Gambhir has explained why Sooryavanshi may have to wait for his opportunity despite growing pressure to include the teenager in the playing XI.
Many wish to give Sooryavanshi a chance at the top of the order alongside Abhishek Sharma. However, Sanju Samson remains the preferred option to open alongside Sharma.
Gambhir said Sooryavanshi understands the situation and will get a longer run once his opportunity arrives.
“From Vaibhav’s point of view, it was a very clear conversation that he will have to wait for his opportunity,” Gambhir said in the press conference after India sealed the T20 series against Afghanistan.
The coach added, “We know the kind of talent he has and what he can do, but someone who has been performing for the last two to three years will always be ahead of someone who has just entered the team.”
Gambhir also pointed out that Sooryavanshi will be given enough opportunities when his time comes. “Whenever he gets his run, he will get a longer run as well. That is what Indian cricket is all about.”
Gambhir also stressed that age would not change the selection process. He said, “Whether you’re a 15-year-old or a 30-year-old, you have to wait for your opportunity,” while also wanting a healthy competition in the locker room.
Earlier this week, Samson has also rejected comparisons with Sooryavanshi, saying the teenager is his teammate rather than a rival. The 31-year-old also revealed everyone in the squad prioritizes the nation first.
Samson’s recent form has also strengthened his case. He scored 10, 57 and 50 in India’s three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, giving the team a reliable option at the top.
Without Sooryavanshi in the starting lineup, India had set up a target of 221 in the final match of the series. While they continue to find success in the T20 format, the 15-year-old’s long-awaited addition will only make things better for the Men in Blue.