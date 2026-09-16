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Sanju Samson addresses competition with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after India's win against Afghanistan

Wicketkeeper-batter downplays rivalry, says focus remains on team success

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Spare a thought for Sanju Samson, hope he comes back strong, says Ambati Rayudu after the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter was left out of India
Spare a thought for Sanju Samson, hope he comes back strong, says Ambati Rayudu after the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter was left out of India

Dubai: There is no doubt how stacked the India cricket team currently is. The squad has so much depth which has eventually led to even top-quality players getting left out from the roster.

Sanja Samson knows what it means to miss the Indian squad as the wicketkeeper has been excluded several times in the past. However, following his heroic performance at the ICC T20 World Cup earlier this year, Samson’s position in the current squad is well secured for now.

Yet many have raised questioned if the 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should open the innings for the Men in Blue alongside Abhishek Sharma instead of Samson. The question has turned into a debate in the cricket world, leaving many divided over their stance.

Nevertheless, Samson finally opened about the situation following India’s 7 wicket win over Afghanistan in the second T20 match. "I think they (Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma) are competitors for the outside world, but we are a team, and we are playing for our country,” he said in the press conference.

Samson also shared how the players must avoid negative frame of mind, claiming he avoids views from online users by turning his Wi-Fi off. The 31-year-old showed his maturity with his statement while also not disapproving Sooryavanshi’s talent.

Samson opened the series against Afghanistan with 10 runs but bounced back in the second T20 with 57 runs in 22 balls. For the time being, the CSK man has been favoured over Sooryavanshi.

But it won’t be long before the 15-year-old gets his opening position back in the Indian squad as fans continue to call for his inclusion.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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