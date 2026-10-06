"If he’s not getting that game time...": Morne Morkel shares advice for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

The India bowling coach also pointed out how some of the players are still jet lagged and tired from their Japan trip. As fans have been backing Sooryavanshi to play more often, it is still unclear how frequently will he perform in the series.

“That’s the combination they felt for them at the Asian Games. We’ll work out tonight what is the best combination for us,” Morkel said, adding that changes could still be made.

Sooryavanshi scored 53 runs in two matches at the Asian Games while opening alongside Abhishek Sharma. However, Morkel did not confirm whether the pair would continue at the top against the West Indies.

“And if he’s not getting that game time, he’s still on a bus, in the dugout, in the hotel with guys with a lot of experience,” he said. “Just actually watching how the guys go through their processes and how they set up innings will be key for him.”

“We all know the talent of Vaibhav. I think the more time he spends in this environment with the quality players, the more time he trains at this standard, will only be great for his cricket,” Morkel said at the pre-series press conference.

The five-match series begins on October 6 in Lucknow, with India looking to settle on their best combinations ahead of the matches. Sooryavanshi is part of the squad after impressing during the Asian Games.

Dubai: India bowling coach Morne Morkel has backed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to benefit from being around the national team, even if the young batter does not get regular opportunities during the upcoming T20I series against the West Indies.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.