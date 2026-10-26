Teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi set for another chance as Kishan recovers
Dubai: Ishan Kishan will miss India’s third T20I against New Zealand in Wellington on October 27 as he continues recovering from an injury, giving teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi another opportunity to make an impression.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that the wicketkeeper-batter is recovering well from a low-grade right adductor strain sustained during the series opener. However, Kishan has yet to regain match fitness, with the medical team continuing to monitor his progress.
Kishan suffered the injury during India’s four-wicket victory in Christchurch, which saw the visitors chase down 226 to register their highest successful run chase in men’s T20I cricket.
His absence opened the door for 15-year-old Sooryavanshi to feature in the second T20I on Saturday. However, the youngster struggled to make an impact, scoring just four runs off eight deliveries while batting at No. 3.
The Rajasthan Royals batter will now possibly have another chance to settle into the international side as India look to extend their advantage in the five-match series.
Kumar Kushagra, who joined the squad as cover for Kishan ahead of the second match, will continue to remain with the team for the Wellington encounter. Kushagra did not feature in the playing XI in the second T20I despite acting as a replacement for Kishan.
Sanju Samson remained the wicketkeeper for the Men in Blue.
India won the second match by four wickets, with Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 51 off 25 balls guiding them to victory while chasing New Zealand’s 180-5.
The visitors lead the series 2-0 and will look to seal it with another win in Wellington on 27 October.