Kumar Kushagra, who joined the squad as cover for Kishan ahead of the second match, will continue to remain with the team for the Wellington encounter. Kushagra did not feature in the playing XI in the second T20I despite acting as a replacement for Kishan.

His absence opened the door for 15-year-old Sooryavanshi to feature in the second T20I on Saturday. However, the youngster struggled to make an impact, scoring just four runs off eight deliveries while batting at No. 3.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that the wicketkeeper-batter is recovering well from a low-grade right adductor strain sustained during the series opener. However, Kishan has yet to regain match fitness, with the medical team continuing to monitor his progress.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.