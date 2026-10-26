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Unfortunate Ishan Kishan injury update gives Vaibhav Sooryavanshi another chance

Teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi set for another chance as Kishan recovers

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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‘Makes him think’: Morne Morkel reveals how India are nurturing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of the five-match T20I series against West Indies in Lucknow on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS
‘Makes him think’: Morne Morkel reveals how India are nurturing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of the five-match T20I series against West Indies in Lucknow on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

Dubai: Ishan Kishan will miss India’s third T20I against New Zealand in Wellington on October 27 as he continues recovering from an injury, giving teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi another opportunity to make an impression.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that the wicketkeeper-batter is recovering well from a low-grade right adductor strain sustained during the series opener. However, Kishan has yet to regain match fitness, with the medical team continuing to monitor his progress.

Kishan suffered the injury during India’s four-wicket victory in Christchurch, which saw the visitors chase down 226 to register their highest successful run chase in men’s T20I cricket.

His absence opened the door for 15-year-old Sooryavanshi to feature in the second T20I on Saturday. However, the youngster struggled to make an impact, scoring just four runs off eight deliveries while batting at No. 3.

The Rajasthan Royals batter will now possibly have another chance to settle into the international side as India look to extend their advantage in the five-match series.

Kumar Kushagra, who joined the squad as cover for Kishan ahead of the second match, will continue to remain with the team for the Wellington encounter. Kushagra did not feature in the playing XI in the second T20I despite acting as a replacement for Kishan.

Sanju Samson remained the wicketkeeper for the Men in Blue.

India won the second match by four wickets, with Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 51 off 25 balls guiding them to victory while chasing New Zealand’s 180-5.

The visitors lead the series 2-0 and will look to seal it with another win in Wellington on 27 October.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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