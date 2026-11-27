Coach Manish Ojha says the teenage batter's game awareness is beyond his years
Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has a "God-gifted" ability to read the game and is destined to become an all-format star for India, his childhood coach told AFP on Friday.
The 15-year-old opener blasted 204 off just 53 balls for India A in an Asia Cup Rising Stars one-day match in Doha on Tuesday, setting new List A records for the fastest century and double century.
The left-hander struck 28 sixes as India chased down a target of 250 in only 14.2 overs, bouncing back after two low scores in the tournament.
"Two matches before he scored the double ton, he hadn't scored and was worried about his performance," coach Manish Ojha said.
"I tried to calm him down, saying even the great Sachin Tendulkar didn't score in every innings."
Ojha said Sooryavanshi possessed an extraordinary understanding of the game that belied his tender age.
"He is a cricketing genius. His mindset, thought process and ability to analyse the game is that of a 30 or 32-year-old. All this is God-gifted," he said.
Once written off by some critics as merely a Twenty20 slogger, Sooryavanshi has showed solid temperament in the 50-over format and domestic red-ball cricket.
"He will be an all-format player for India in the future," said Ojha. "His batting is well calculated where he targets loose balls. I hope he will someday lead the Indian team as well."
Earlier this month, Sooryavanshi became the youngest captain in men's T20 history when he led Bihar in India's domestic state competition.
His meteoric rise has continued since becoming India's youngest men's international in July, when he made his T20 debut against England in Manchester, surpassing a long-standing record held by Tendulkar.
Sooryavanshi also finished as the leading run-scorer in this year's Indian Premier League, amassing 776 runs for Rajasthan Royals at a strike-rate above 237.
"He is surrounded by seasoned players in the IPL and the Indian dressing room, including being coached by a World Cup-winning player like Gautam Gambhir," said Ojha. "All this has been a great learning for him."
Former England batter Kevin Pietersen also heaped praise on the youngster.
"To continue breaking records in your breakthrough years as a pro, is truly phenomenal! You are doing things that most of us couldn't do in our entire careers!" he wrote on X.
Ojha said Sooryavanshi remained grounded despite his rapid rise from humble beginnings in India's poorest state of Bihar to cricket stardom.
"There is no fear of him losing his way because since the time I know him, he has been a very balanced boy," he said.
"Even amid this kind of stardom, I have been around him and seen that there has been no change in his nature, rather he has matured as a player and as a person. He is still the simple boy from Bihar."
However, Sooryavanshi's lifestyle has changed as he now owns two chauffeur-driven cars he won from two IPL seasons.
His family has renovated their ancestral home with a separate floor for Sooryavanshi complete with a gym -- a luxury for middle-class Indians.