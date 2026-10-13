Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's benching sparks 'dictatorship' claims from childhood coach
Dubai: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s wait for an opportunity in India’s T20I series against the West Indies has prompted a strong reaction from his childhood coach Manish Ojha, who has accused the Gautam Gambhir-led management of adopting a “dictatorship” approach.
The 15-year-old has been on the sidelines for all three matches so far, leaving Ojha questioning how India plan to develop one of their most promising young batters.
The coach argued that youngsters need time in the middle to improve their game, rather than being restricted to a supporting role.
“Sitting on the bench, no player has ever been made, nor will they be,” Ojha said according to Times Now, criticising the management’s approach to preparing the next generation.
He also warned that repeatedly overlooking Sooryavanshi could undermine the teenager’s confidence.
“When you sit out, then you get a feeling that I have no utility in the team; the kid gets frustrated,” he said.
Gambhir has been picking Sanju Samson over Sooryavanshi for some time. The 31-year-old scored 82 in the second T20I against West indies while scoring 11 and 3 in the first and third match of the series.
“He (Sooryavanshi) is sitting outside and serving water. I feel that the management that is here right now, they are doing a kind of dictatorship where whatever comes to mind, they will do,” Ojha added.
Despite his criticism of the selection decisions, Ojha believes Sooryavanshi has the talent to overcome the setback and enjoy a long international career.
“According to me, Vaibhav is like a storm. Whoever tries to take him on will eventually break, if not today, then tomorrow,” he said.
Sooryavanshi made his T20I debut in July 2026 after impressing in the Indian Premier League and junior cricket. He has scored 246 runs in eight T20Is at a strike rate of 186. He now waits for his opportunity against West Indies.