Sooryavanshi made his T20I debut in July 2026 after impressing in the Indian Premier League and junior cricket. He has scored 246 runs in eight T20Is at a strike rate of 186. He now waits for his opportunity against West Indies.

“According to me, Vaibhav is like a storm. Whoever tries to take him on will eventually break, if not today, then tomorrow,” he said.

“He (Sooryavanshi) is sitting outside and serving water. I feel that the management that is here right now, they are doing a kind of dictatorship where whatever comes to mind, they will do,” Ojha added.

Gambhir has been picking Sanju Samson over Sooryavanshi for some time. The 31-year-old scored 82 in the second T20I against West indies while scoring 11 and 3 in the first and third match of the series.

“Sitting on the bench, no player has ever been made, nor will they be,” Ojha said according to Times Now, criticising the management’s approach to preparing the next generation.

The 15-year-old has been on the sidelines for all three matches so far, leaving Ojha questioning how India plan to develop one of their most promising young batters.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.